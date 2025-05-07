Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: new avengers, thunderbolts

Marvel Changes Name Of New Thunderbolts* Comic To New Avengers As Well

Marvel changes the name of its New Thunderbolts* comic book scheduled to come out in June to New Avengers as well.

Article Summary Marvel renames its upcoming June comic from New Thunderbolts* to The New Avengers to match movie marketing.

Sam Humphries and Ton Lima lead a New Avengers team featuring Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and more.

The squad will face off against deadly clones of the Illuminati in this bold new series relaunch.

Variant covers and tributes to past Avengers comics celebrate the launch of this new superhero era.

In March, Marvel Comics announced a new comic book series launching in June, New Thunderbolts by Sam Humphries and Ton Lima with Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Carnage, Hulk, Namor, Clea and Laura Kinney's Wolverine, fighting against the Killuminati. With covers by Stephen Segovia and Mark Bagley.

Well, now it's all change as the comic book is changing its name, to match Marvel movie marketing, to The New Avengers. And with plenty of variant covers to match.

"Since their debut as a team of disguised supervillains, the Thunderbolts have become synonymous with unpredictable twists and unconventional rosters. This legacy continues with a surprise—and first-of-its-kind—comic book title change that echoes the jaw-dropping twist in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, now in theaters, while introducing an entirely new—and shocking—team of heroes! THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK, CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. It's a group of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe, and yet they'll come together as the NEW AVENGERS! In classic Avengers fashion, they'll assemble to take on a threat too big for any one hero to combat—corrupt clones of the Illuminati! And in the spirit of Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch decade-defining New Avengers run, this radical lineup will usher in a revolutionary new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Elated to finally talk about the secret change, Humphries said, "Plot twist–it's been NEW AVENGERS all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!" Check out the covers, including a homage to David Finch's iconic New Avengers #1 cover by Whilce Portacio, newly revealed character variants by Derrick Chew, Ejikure and Woo-Chul Lee and the first of three Marvel Studios Variant Covers. Featured on the first three issues of the series, the Marvel Studios Variant Covers spotlight original character designs by Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development Andy Park for the Thunderbolts* film."

NEW AVENGERS #1

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Virgin Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/11

THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. They're the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience! NEW AVENGERS #2

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Ton Lima (CA) Stephen Segovia

SEEING DOUBLE! Deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attack the New Thunderbolts, prompting a surprise visit from Clea Strange! But even with the help of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, several of the doubles are too powerful to contain. To understand how to stop them, the team needs a genius, one who wasn't connected to the original Illuminati. But their best candidate is big, green and very, very angry… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99

