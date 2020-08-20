New Dates For Spider-Man Noir, Conan: Serpent Crown, Savage Avengers

Marvel Comics has rescheduled a handful of solicited but not cancelled titles that have been hanging around for a while, but now have new dates to be published in September… for Savage Avengers, Conan: Battle For The Serpent Crown and Spider-Man Noir.

Conan: Battle For The Serpent Crown #5 originally solicited for the 10th of June is now scheduled for the 16th of September.

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR201046

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Luke Ross (CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

MEPHISTO TRIUMPHANT?!

• The trail leading to the SERPENT CROWN has brought MEPHISTO's ultimate goal within reach!

• As CONAN makes his last-ditch effort to stake his claim on the treasure, NYLA SKIN makes a daring move!

• But will the Serpent Crown's newly revealed secret doom Conan to a fate undreamed of? PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Spider-Man Noir #4, originally solicited for the 17th of June is now scheduled for the 23rd of September.

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200977

(W) Margaret Stohl (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Dave Rapoza

• The drums of war continue to beat SPIDER-MAN NOIR down as he finds himself buried in the deserts of Babylon!

• Will the sands drown our hero, or will he withstand the hammering and save the day? Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And Savage Avengers #12, originally solicited for the 15th of April is now scheduled for the 30th of September.

SAVAGE AVENGERS #12

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200981

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Adam Gorham (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Something is killing the Shuma Goraths! That's usually great news, but Kulan Gath thinks he's finally figured out how to consume the elder god, and it's BAD NEWS for our plane of existence. Dr. Strange and Elektra recruit Conan for their plan to kill Kulan Gath. Now that is some GREAT NEWS.

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99