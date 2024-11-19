Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gatchaman, mad cave

New Gatchaman, Pop Kills & Dick Tracy- Mad Cave February 2025 Solicits

New Gatchaman, Pop Kills, Dick Tracy and Smurfs in Mad Cave and Papercutz's February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Explore Mad Cave's new Gatchaman series, featuring Only One Earth #1 by Tommy Lee Edwards and Nino Plati.

Discover Pop Kills by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson, highlighting a Cola war fueled by rivalry.

Dick Tracy Valentine's Day Special brings murder mystery on a movie set with Alex Segura and team.

Check out Papercutz's Smurfs and Asterix archives, with exciting new releases in February 2025.

Mad Cave Studios is launching a new Gatchaman series in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations by Tommy Lee Edwards and Nino Plati, Only One Earth #1, alongside the ongoing series by Cullen Bunn and Chris Batista. As well as publishing the Kickstartered Pop Kills by Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson and Juan Santacruz, as well as Dick Tracy Valentine's Day Special by Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Steve Orlando, Craig Cermak, and Brent Schoonover. While their Maverick imprint has the Block'd graphic novel by Brian Hawkins and Ignacio Di Meglio and The Tiger's Tongue from Olivia Stephens and Diansakhu Banton-Perry and Odera Igbokwe and Papercutz have the new Smurfs archives.

GATCHAMAN: ONLY ONE EARTH #1 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

ARTIST: NUNO PLATI

COLORIST: GIADA MARCHISIO

LETTERER: JOHN WORKMAN

COVER ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER B: NUNO PLATI

COVER C RETAILER INCENTIVE*: ZACH HOWARD

COLORIST: NELSON DÁNIEL

THEY HAVE ONE LIFE ON ONE EARTH–AND THEY'RE MAKING IT COUNT! Berg Katse is ravaging the country of Atrena for rare mythical elements that create a psychic link between Galactor pilots and their weaponized mechs. As Joe and Ken's friendship is pushed to the limit during a mission to save Atrena's princess, the Science Ninja Team uncovers an ancient temple that may hold the key to defeating Galactor once and for all. The first issue of an exciting event that connects to the Gatchaman ongoing series from Mad Cave Studios!

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

GATCHAMAN #7 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025

FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

Galactor has unleashed a new mecha with a terrifying purpose: a Killer Moth Mecha to spread toxins throughout major cities. As citizens breathe in noxious fumes, the populace undergoes a terrifying transformation. All rational thought is usurped and replaced…and vicious instincts take over. Unfortunately for the Science Ninja Team, this isn't the only form of corruption they'll face–is one of their own affected? Find out in the start of the second arc of Mad Cave Studios' hit ongoing series!

COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA COVER B: CHRIS BATISTA

INKER: SABRINA CINTRON

COLORIST: TOM CHU

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025 PAGES: 120 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN

Flash Gordon, The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician and Lothar are united again in this reimagining of the classic animated series, Defenders of the Earth. Picking up with characters and storylines from the original series, Flash confronts Ming in final battle, only to find that even greater threats await him and his teammates as they each must confront ghosts of their past to protect their families and future.

AUTHOR: DAN DIDIO

ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE

COLORIST: JUANCHO VELEZ

LETTERER: CARLOS M. MANGUAL

COVER ARTIST: JIM CALAFIORE

DICK TRACY VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL

LOVE—AND DANGER—IS IN THE AIR! When a string of murders occurs on the set of a romantic movie filming in The City, Dick Tracy is on the case. In this world of glitz and glamour, where everyone tells a story but no one tells the truth, Tracy races against the clock to separate fact from fiction and stop this killer before they fulfill their promise to strike again–on Valentine's Day! PLUS: While investigating a series of bizarre deaths, Dick Tracy finds himself transported into the life of his dreams! But what is lurking behind this locus of love? Find out in the Dick Tracy Valentine's Day Special!

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA, MICHAEL MORECI, & STEVE ORLANDO

ARTISTS: CRAIG CERMAK & BRENT SCHOONOVER

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER A: GERALDO BORGES COVER B: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 12, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 20, 2025

PAGES: 40 FULL COLOR $6.99 TEEN

FLASH GORDON #6 (ONGOING)

After their escape from Planet Death, Flash and his ragtag group of misfits embark on a dangerous journey across the galaxy to return to their home world. Leaping from planet to planet, they refuel, resupply, and…run into the harsh grip of a new regime. The action-packed continuation of Flash's adventures and start of volume 2–a perfect jumping-on point for new readers!

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 12, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 20, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER A: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B: ZACH HOWARD

COLORIST: NELSON DÁNIEL

POP KILL #1 (OF 4)

THE COLA WARS ARE EXPLODING! Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former Siamese twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work.

AUTHORS: JIMMY PALMIOTTI & DAVE JOHNSON

ARTIST: JUAN SANTACRUZ

COLORIST: BRIAN REBER

LETTERER: SEAN KONOT

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025

FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

$6.99 (COVERS A & B) $9.99 (COVER D) PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR MATURE



EXIT CITY #4 (OF 4)

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 19, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 27, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

With McCormick's entire world flipped on its head, Miller takes it upon herself to rescue McCormick and take down the corrupt government labs responsible for creating the vicious being terrorizing Exit City. When McCormick and Miller finally come face to face with the killer, they come to the realization that they were never prepared for what was coming. Find out the truth behind Exit City in the final issue of Exit City!

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTISTS: KARL MOSTERT & RAMON VILLALOBOS

COLORIST: DAVID BARON

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: RAMON VILLALOBOS

HOUR OF THE WOLF #4 (OF 4)

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

With Owen and Jan fighting for their life in the year 1888, the children are preparing for Ellen's kidnap in the present. Time is running out and the Businessman's transaction is almost complete. Will Owen and Jan make it out alive and save Ellen, or will the Businessman claim another victim? Witness the thrilling conclusion in the final issue of Hour of the Wolf!

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: DANILO BEYRUTH

COLORIST: FABI MARQUES

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: ANDREI BRESSAN

COVER COLORIST: ADRIANO LUCAS

GALAXY OF MADNESS #6 (OF 10)

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: VICTOR SANTOS

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

The crew of the Verisimilitude is back and Vigil's search for her lost parents continues…while following their footsteps in trying to unlock the secrets and strangeness of the universe! But will the team survive the madness of the galaxy?! Find out in the newest installment of this four-color fantasy!

FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

COVER A: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COVER B: NIK VIRELLA

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025

THE BODY TRADE #5 (OF 5)

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 12, 2025

FOC DATE: JANUARY 20, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

After losing everything, Kim finally finds what he's searching for. It all leads to a showdown on the fourth of July. Who will survive? Will anything be left of them if they do? And will it be salvageable for the aftermarket?

AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JOK

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

THE HEXILES #4 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: JOE BOCARDO

COLORIST: MANOLI MARTINEZ

LETTERER: EL TORRES

COVER ARTIST: JOE BOCARDO

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025

FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

The Hexiles have decided to turn the tables on the demonic forces that are tormenting them. They travel to Germany, where they find themselves in a demon and ghost-infested castle. There, they come face-to-face with the infernal host. These demons want the children of Jamison Kreel for dark purposes. And giving in to their wishes would be so much easier than dying. Wouldn't it?

KILL TRAIN #2 (OF 5)

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 12, 2025

FOC DATE: JANUARY 20, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

Finding herself on one of New York City's infamous Kill Trains while in the midst of a mental breakdown, Vanessa must choose whether to give up and die or attempt the impossible: fight her way through and survive. But can she turn the ragtag group of survivors into a psycho-slaughtering army, or will each of them get picked off one by one?

AUTHOR: OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ARTIST: MARTINA NIOSI

COLORIST: SIMONE D'ANGELO

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

LONG COLD WINTER #3 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: FRANCESCA PERILLO

ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COLORIST: LORENZO SCARAMELLAN

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

The Kid may have been able to find the help he needs to save Peace Dog's life from a brutal attack by a bounty hunter. However, the help he has found, Doctor Sisemore, might not be the savior that Peace Dog needs…will the doctor turn Peace Dog and The Kid over to more hunters so he can collect on the bounty, or will The Kid be able to convince him to let them go?

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025

FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

MISSING ON THE MOON #2 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: CORY CRATER

ARTIST: DAMIAN COUCEIRO

COLORIST: PATRICIO DELPECHE

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

COVER ARTIST: DAMIAN COUCEIRO

COVER COLORIST: DEE CUNNIFFE

Schwinn's search for a missing child brings him right into the den of the enemy! Taken captive by Sidhe and her Darksider Underground, Schwinn learns what it means to be on the outside of Lunar society….meanwhile, tensions on the surface between the police and the Darksiders have reached an all-time high, promising explosive repercussions. But what is it that Sidhe wants? Is she really after social chaos? Or is she truly a freedom fighter?

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2025 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

MUGSHOTS (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST: CHRIS MATTHEWS

LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI

Brighton, UK. 2008. The kidnapping of a young woman starts a chain of events that will set con artists, gangsters, killers, and corrupt police on a collision course of violence. Meet John Bannan, self-proclaimed bastard and loving uncle, in this tale of family trauma, betrayal, murder, and revenge that threatens to bring the city's whole underworld down.

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 26, 2025 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 3, 2025

PAGES: 168 FULL COLOR $17.99 MATURE

MURDER KINGDOM #4 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: FRED VAN LENTE

ARTIST: CHRIS PANDA

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

The police have the Storybook Kingdom theme park in lockdown as they grill witnesses of the fairy-tale murders…but that just makes everyone trapped inside the next potential victim of the terrifying masked slasher known as The Girl With No Hands. Princess-Detective Tanith has been imprisoned in Storybook Jail, accused of The Girl's crimes herself—can she escape in time to learn the hideous secret lurking in Rapunzel's Tower?

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+ RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2025

PRAIRIE GODS #5 (OF 5)

AUTHOR & ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

Waking up in the fiery debris of a plane crash in the middle of a blizzard can be traumatic. Especially when the last thing you remember is soaring through the sky on a clear sunny day. It's not the way that a Broadacres test pilot from the local military base thought his day would turn out. Sudden weather changes and instrument failure may have him puzzled, but he'll deal with those later. Right now he's a little more concerned about the giant wolf that's stalking the crash site. RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 19, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 27, 2025 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

SPECTRUM #3 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: RICK QUINN ARTIST & LETTERER: DAVE CHISHOLM

New Orleans, 1932: photographer Walton Naves is having a bad day. His love affair has been found out, and the jilted husband has him at gunpoint. He retreats from the scene and stumbles into the middle of a Mardi Gras parade and meets two women out of time…Melody and Ada. Before the surrounding pandemonium can swallow them whole, they are rescued by a charming ensemble of anarchists calling themselves the Kronos Krewe. Together, they learn more about the war between George Parker and Echo—a war that has been raging since the beginning of time… or perhaps even earlier. RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2025 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 MATURE

SYNAP #3 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES

ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI

COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI

LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES

COVER ARTIST: JESSICA FONG

Angeline journeys to China to rescue Driver Nine from the Axon Connection in exchange for parts to complete the giant robot. However, this task is anything but simple as Angeline and Ness attempt to overcome the lingering tension between them. To make matters worse, they are not the only ones looking to acquire the robot parts and the young ninth driver. RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 19, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 27, 2025 PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

Block'd — GRAPHIC NOVEL

FROM FULL COURT TO FULL MOON, LIFE IS ABOUT MORE THAN A GAME. In a small but not too quiet town, Cam Banter—high school basketball star—struggles with a secret: he's part of a pack of shifting werewolves. As he struggles to find his place on the team, his father's expectations become too much to bear and he loses control of his powers. With the help of his coach and trusted friends, Cam must figure out who he really is—and fast.

AUTHOR: BRIAN HAWKINS

ARTIST: IGNACIO DI MEGLIO

COLORIST: EZEQUIEL CATALDO

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 5, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 13, 2024 PAGES: 208 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

The Tiger's Tongue — GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR: OLIVIA STEPHENS

ARTISTS: DIANSAKHU BANTON-PERRY & ODERA IGBOKWE

INKER & COLORIST: BEX GLENDINING

LETTERERS: JOAMETTE GIL & MICAH MYERS

HEED THE TIGER'S TONGUE, AND YOU WILL NOT BE LED ASTRAY. Under the militant rule of The Tiger's People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. At the precipice of adulthood, twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani hold the future of the Claw in their hands. Kelindi would sue for peace with The River's People, those who were subjugated "to bring order," while Aridani has never aspired to rule. But an ancient prophecy is revealed that'll force fate's hand for the sisters… RELEASE DATE FEBRUARY 19, 2025 FOC DATE: JANUARY 27, 2024 PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR $14.99 YOUNG ADULT

THE SMURFS ARCHIVES VOL. 1

Creative Team: Created by Peyo

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 304pp., Full color Hardcover $39.99

On Sale Date: 2/5/2025 FOC Date: 1/13/2025

For the first time ever, The Smurfs adventures are collected in their originally published order in English. From their very first appearance in the 1958 Johan and Peewit story, "The Smurfs and the Magic Flute," to their debut "Little Smurfs" adventures and their 1963, first album-sized story "The Flying Smurf," The Smurfs Archives Volume 1 is the perfect collection for every Smurf fan, young and old. Collecting the first twelve Smurf stories along with introductions and historical context by Smurfologist, Matt Murray, this 304- page hardcover collector's edition is a must own book.

Licensed through Lafig Belgium

ASTERIX OMNIBUS #13

Three newly-translated classic Asterix stories in one volume! Like us, the Gauls and Romans suffer from poor road conditions. Julius Caesar creates a race to prove Roman roads are the best – and only a Roman can win! But our indomitable Gauls, Asterix and Obelix, are already off to the races! Then, Vercingetorix's daughter, Adrenaline, is targeted by the Romans. Asterix and Obelix are assigned to protect her – but Adrenaline is young and strong, and may not want their help! Can Adrenaline stay safe, with or without Gaulish heroes? Finally, the geographer Cartographus tells Caesar a legendary beast, a griffin, may exist! The hunt is on. Can Asterix and Obelix, and their tree-loving dog, Dogmatix, protect nature once more?

Creative Team: Written by Jean-Yves Ferri, Art by Didier Conrad

Territory: North America, South America, The Philippines

Format: 7.5 x 9.5, 152pp., Full color

Hardcover/Paperback HC: $22.99/ PB: $14.99

On Sale Date: 2/26/2025

FOC Date: 2/3/2025

CASAGRANDES 3 IN 1 VOL. 1 (SPANISH ED.)

¡Bienvenidos! Ronnie Anne, Bobby Santiago, and their grande familia are back in this collection especial presenting three CASAGRANDES graphic novels in one! Check in with the Casagrandes and their friends and neighbors in Great Lakes City! With 160 pages of comics featuring stories from the hit Emmy-winning series' creative team, this is a must-have for fans of THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES to enjoy in the Spanish language.

Creative Team: by The Loud House/ Casagrandes Creative Team

Territory: US/CAN/UK

Format: 6×9, 160pp.,

Full color Paperback $14.99

On Sale Date: 2/19/2025

FOC Date: 1/27/2025

THREE THIEVES VOL. 1: TOWER OF TREASURE

As an acrobat in a traveling circus, 14-year-old orphan Dessa Redd flies through the air with ease. Still, she is weighed down by troubling memories. But when her ragtag circus troupe pulls into the city of Kingsbridge, Dessa feels a tickle of hope. Maybe here in the royal city she will finally find her twin brother — or the mysterious man who snatched him away when they were just children. Meanwhile, Topper, the circus juggler, recruits Dessa and the circus strongman, Fisk, for the job of robbing the royal treasury. Hungry and desperate, both agree, setting off a series of adventures that will take the three thieves from one end of the world to the other in search of Dessa's long-lost brother.

Creative Team: by Scott Chantler

Format: 6×9, 128pp., Full color Hardcover/Paperback

HC: $19.99 / PB: $14.99

On Sale Date: 2/5/2025 FOC Date: 1/13/2025

WINX CLUB 3 IN 1 #1

Creative Team: Created by Rainbow S.p.A.

Format: 6.5×9, 432pp.,

Full color Paperback $29.99

On Sale Date: 2/26/2025 FOC Date: 2/3/2025

Rainbow S.p.A. All Rights Reserved. Created by Iginio Straffi.

Join the Winx Club, a group of fairies who fight evil using their unique magical powers while attending the Alfea College of Fairies in the land of Magix! Collecting the first nine stories—Bloom's Discovery, Secrets of Alfea, The Boys from Red Fountain, A Friend for Bloom, Prisoner of the Dark, The Swamp Monster, The School for Witches, Heart of a Fairy and A Job for Bloom.

Disney Classic Graphic Novel: 101 Dalmatians

Relive the magic of Disney 101 Dalmatians in this vibrant full-color graphic novel adaptation of the movie!

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita have just become parents to fifteen lovely puppies. Everything is going great until one day wretched Cruella De Vil captures Pongo and Perdita's puppies, along with all the other Dalmatian pups in London! With the help of the Twilight Bark, and lots of great canine friends, Pongo and Perdita set out on an exciting journey to hunt down the evil pupnapper and rescue their little ones.

Creative Team: by The Disney Comics Group

Territory: US, CAN, AUS, NZ

Format: 6.5×9, 56pp., Full Color Hardcover / Paperback HC: $14.99 PB: $9.99

On Sale Date: 2/26/2025

FOC Date: 2/3/2025

Phineas and Ferb Classic Comics Collection Vol. 3

Phineas and Ferb: Classic Comics Collection, Volume 3 collects more of their comic adventures in their original release order–many never collected in a trade paperback before! With school out for summer, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb are determined to make every day an exciting adventure. They channel their creativity into various inventive projects, transforming their backyard into a hub of fun and innovation. However, their elaborate schemes often frustrate their sister Candace, who is on a relentless mission to expose their activities to their mother. Despite Candace's best efforts, Phineas and Ferb always manage to cover their tracks just in time. Meanwhile, their pet platypus Perry secretly operates as Agent P, constantly thwarting the evil plans of Dr. Doofenshmirtz to take over the Tri-State Area.

Creative Team: by The Disney Comics Group

Territory: US, CAN, AUS, NZ

Format: 6.5×9, 88pp., Full Color

Hardcover / Paperback HC: $14.99 PB: $9.99

On Sale Date: 2/19/2025 FOC Date: 1/27/2025

