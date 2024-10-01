Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, Watchtower

A New Justice League Satellite Era… A Really Bad Idea? (Spoilers)

A New Justice League Satellite Era... is this going to be a really, really bad idea? It has not exactly worked out the past four rimw.

Article Summary The Justice League Watchtower returns, but past failures raise concerns about its effectiveness.

From 1969 to 1984, the Satellite-Era faced multiple challenges before becoming inoperable.

New attempts at space headquarters since 1994 have also ended in destruction or failure.

DC All-In Special previews the new Watchtower, showcasing its construction and uncertain future.

We've known the Justice League Watchtower was returning for some time. The satellite station in which the Justice League operate in, 20,000 miles in the sky in a geostationary orbit. The original "Satellite-era" of stories ran from Justice League of America #78 in 1969, when the Satellite headquarters was built, and Justice League of America #230 in 1984 in which it was made inoperable.

The similar Justice League Refuge came along in 1994 before being destroyed in Grant Morrison's first issue of JLA in 1997, replaced with the moon base. A new satellite was built in 2007 in the Brad Meltzer run before being smashed down to Earth during the Forever Evil event in 2013.

More recently, Lex Luthor built a new satellite as a peace offering, and that didn't last long either. So what about this new creation?

You get a brief glimpse at the conclusion of tomorrow's Absolute Power #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

But the DC All-In Special shows it off far more, from the previewed construction…

… which involved all Justice Leaguer's special skills and contacts over just fifty-two days, including the plumbing and soft furnishing. And then, we get a glimpse of the almost-finished project.

Can anyone else hear the DS9 theme tune?

You know, it wasn't that long ago that the Justice League worked out that everyone in a big satellite in orbit around the Earth looking down on humanity wasn't especially a good look. I wonder how long, even with all the Boom Tubes in the world, it will take for them to realise that again.

What was it Alan Moore wrote?

Is it time for the over people to gather? To lord it over the little people? How long until it all comes crashing down again?

