New Terminator Comic by Declan Shalvey & Luke Sparrow, Announced

The Terminator #1 by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow will be published by Dynamite Entertainment in October.

Declan Shalvey to write, with Luke Sparrow providing the artwork.

Series to feature pulpy, done-in-one stories with a noirish mood.

Storyline explores Skynet targeting resistance fighters and their ancestors.

Dynamite Entertainment is very happy with Declan Shalvey as a writer, who helped launch their Thundercats #1 at 200,000 copies ordered in total now. And he is now to write the new Dynamite version of The Terminator in a new comic book, drawn by Luke Sparrow, being announced for San Diego Comic-Con, and taking the cover of the new Diamond Previews catalogue.

"Following news of the licensing partnership between Dynamite Entertainment and STUDIOCANAL and an exciting six-figures campaign on BackerKit to bring reprints of classic material to fans, San Diego Comic-Con brings a new update of The Terminator franchise fully returning with new comic book stories this October — with heavy hitter creator Declan Shalvey at the helm, recruiting artist Luke Sparrow for each mission!

"The war between the humans and the machines is coming home! Just in time for the franchise's 40th anniversary, following the original film's October 1984 release. "The approach of this series is new situations, new dilemmas in each issue. Mostly done-in-one stories, but as the series progresses there may be some recognizable faces…," said writer Declan Shalvey. "We're going for a more stripped-down, pulpy approach to the book. As innovative and groundbreaking as the first film was, it was also grounded in its environment, being noirish and moody as hell. An unstoppable force is coming to kill you — that's the element of the franchise I want to lean into."

"The plans to kill Sarah Connor and her son John have failed, but that isn't going to stop the genocidal Skynet. If at first it doesn't succeed, it's going to expand the theater of operations. There are still a few more avenues into the past to try that will allow it to eliminate the human resistance before it even starts. Skynet and its Terminators are determined to stamp out these pivotal figures in history before they lead to their processors being smashed into silicon shrapnel. "This new front in the time war comes with Terminators dispatched all across the globe and throughout time to target not only current resistance fighters but also their ancestors, as well as any unlucky souls caught in the crossfire. Though at first it may not seem that this wide range of secondary objectives are as straightforward or critical as the original missions of the T-800 and T-1000, the sheer scope of this new warfare defies that. Time is literally on Skynet's side — when all of history becomes a war zone, suddenly nowhere — and no-when is safe! "Acclaimed creator Declan Shalvey is back on board in the present for what is sure to be another hit project with Dynamite, following the massive, industry-shaking success of ThunderCats. This time the Alien, Old Dog, and Time Before Time writer is joined by rising star artist Luke Sparrow (Star Trek, Old Dog: Operations). The duo are locked in and ready to unleash all-new tales of Skynet and its nigh-unstoppable mechanical assassins. "They're paired with algorithmically perfect covers from Shalvey himself, as well as Edwin Galmon, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, and David Cousens. The first issue of the upcoming series also features a stunning "Icon Cover" for collectors to grab, presenting the iconic artwork by Alex Ross early in his career for the "Burning Earth" storyline."

