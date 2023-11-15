Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: alpha flight, Astonishing Iceman, children of the vault, Dark X-Men, fall of x, iceman, Immortal Thor, Jean Grey, krakoa, orchis, uncanny avengers

New Trials for Orchis in 7 Krakoan X-Men Comics This Week (Spoilers)

Uncanny Avengers, Jean Grey, Children Of The Vault, Dark X-Men, Astonishing Iceman, Alpha Flight all issue #4 and Marvel Unlimited X-Men #112

Article Summary Orchis faces multiple challenges across seven X-Men comics, hitting issue #4.

Madelyne Pryor offers sanctuary, while Cable and Bishop fight the Vault kids.

Orchis's media manipulation is evident, yet some reporters remain unbowed.

Imminent collapse for Orchis? Immortal X-Men returns nest week to add more to the saga.

Seven Krakoan X-Men comic books were published this week as it all comes to a head. Seven! And all the print comics are on issue 4… Uncanny Avengers #4, Jean Grey #4, Children Of The Vault #4, Dark X-Men #4, Astonishing Iceman #4, Alpha Flight #4 and then the Marvel Unlimited X-Men Infinity #112. And that doesn't include Immortal Thor #4.

Al Ewing, who also writes X-Men Red, knows just how busy she is. So Orchis is coming under a number of challenges right now. Madelyne Pryor is using her diplomatic immunity and personal demonic Cerebro to track down mutants and give them a home away from Orchis.

Fatale and Feral are two of The Vulture's hounds using Warlock's techno-organic body and working for Orchis over in The Uncanny Spider-Man #4, who have been used to take down Iceman in today's Astonishing Iceman #4.

Over in Children Of The Vault, Cable uses that self-same technology to try and take the Children down.

And it is something he has been planning for quite some time.

Astonishing Ice-Man #4 also co-stars a non-Uncanny Spider-Man.

Which could have been seen as getting the band back together but they are missing someone over in the Marvel Infinity X-Men Unlimited comic #113… and who everyone at least thinks is working for Orchis.

Even if she actually has other motivations going on.

I mean she does do a good job of being the bad guy. So, of course, the media laps it up.

Though Orchis can't entirely rely on the fourth estate to do its bidding.

It seems that Orchis doesn't entirely own the Daily Bugle, but then it does have other media that are more… compliant, like the New York Daily Bulletin, as we saw.

But also national news stations. So, as Cable and Bishop defeat the new kids on the block in The Children Of The Vault #4, Orchis do rather take advantage of that as well.

But Ben Urich can't be quite so easily persuaded over in Uncanny Avengers #4.

Cable was happy to use Orchis to get his dirty work done.

And even though we get the term "sapiens supremacist" out of it, The Children were never as benevolent as they might have wanted to present themselves as. So, as Orchis shot Sentinels at the Earth from the Sun (how long would that have taken them to get to Earth? Months and months?)

Canada does have some Box Sentinels closer that might have been a little more timely.

Jean Grey #4 looks like it may be setting up the Immortal X-Men finale pretty much, set in the White Hot Room, which may also be where the events of that comic are placed.

As another iteration of Jean Grey makes her presence known.

But clones also get demonic parallel versions of themselves, clones of clones, over in Dark X-Men #4.

So while in Alpha Flight, some mutants seek to leave their sanctuary for the outside world…

As Madelyne Pryor provides sanctuary for New York's mutants, who weren't evacuated to Arakko or to the White Hot Room… or Canada.

Jean Grey has to deal with her own legacy in that regard.

And Jean reay pops back into the end of the last issue of Immortal X-Men published. We are overdue another…

But it looks like she gives Hope Summers a present to deal with that cliffhanger situation. How much of this will be picked up in Immortal? We will have to wait and see…

In Dark X-Men, Rogue tries to bring Gambit from that leam into her own, in Uncanny Avengers.

While in Uncanny Avengers #4, Deadpool reminisces about how he got drafted into the team again.

And Orchis deals with another one of their soldiers having nuclear weapons, Deadpool may have a decision to regret.

So Orchis have Sentinels around the sun, and in Canada. techno organically-turned mutants, and those who switched willingly, nuclear weapons on campus, and now it seems they have demons under their spell.

And we get to read more about happier days on Krakoa, when a genocidal demonic father could live on the island in parallel play with his son, and the mother in her own relationship with Destiny, and their daughter Rogue., with her husband Gambit. It really was a magical place.

Until the bad things happened of course, which Jean Grey – what ever this is of her – remembers vividly, including the clothes on her back.

But Orchis may be falling apart, over being spread a little too thin…

Will it all come tumbling down? Immortal X-Men returns after 7 weeks next week…

UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230735

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY IS MY FRIEND! (For one issue) Orchis comes to the conclusion that they cannot control Captain Krakoa, and on the eve of his great triumph, with the world about to burn, they must turn to…the Avengers' Unity Squad? Plus, witness the blooming of the unlikeliest romance in Uncanny Avengers history! Rated T In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 JEAN GREY #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230739

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Bernard Chang (CA) Amy Reeder

JEAN GREY'S GREATEST ENEMY! The most powerful telepath on Earth still doesn't know the extent of her own mind. For months you've watched her relive her greatest traumas. Now the smoke clears…and the flame burns brighter than ever. All secrets are revealed in the finale of Louise Simonson and Bernard Chang's deep dive into the heart and mind of a beloved hero! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 DARK X-MEN #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230766

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Stephen Segovia

HOSTILE TAKEOVER! The fiend taunting the Dark X-Men from afar leaves a trail of bodies in her wake as terror falls over the Limbo Embassy. Will CHASM join the fight against Orchis…or become Madelyne Pryor's ultimate downfall? And can the Devil ever truly be trusted? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230760

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Yanick Paquette

CHILDREN OF THE END! The beings raised in the artificial world of the Vault have known since their first breaths that they stood to inherit the Earth. They just didn't think mutantkind would make it so easy for them. With only Cable and Bishop to stand in their way, the end of human- and mutantkind both is at hand. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230740

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Jesus Saiz

AMAZING FRIENDS – BACK IN NYC! ORCHIS hunts in New York City – but this time, they're not after MUTANTS! The ever-amazing SPIDER-MAN swings onto the scene, but what new force will Orchis unleash that'll require the titanic team-up of ICEMAN and the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler?! Don't miss the coolest reunion of the fall (or the REVAMPED VILLAIN who has Iceman in his sights)! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 ALPHA FLIGHT #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230755

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Leonard Kirk

NO MUTANT IS SAFE! ALPHA FLIGHT is boxed in by the very BOX SENTINELS they serve with! What secret agenda causes this schism within DEPARTMENT H, and how does it involve the mutants of Krakoa? Find out in the latest installment of the most surprise-packed series in the FALL OF X era! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #113

Published: November 13, 2023

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Guillermo Sanna

The FALL OF X tie-in continues! Justice! Like fire! Firestar, now partnered with Judas Traveller, must bring in the renegade hero Justice, AKA Vance Astrovik. Vance is now considered a fugitive of Orchis. He is also Angelica's ex. But Agent Jones shouldn't have any trouble taking down the love of her life… Right? IMMORTAL THOR #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230820

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

SUMMONS OF THE ALL-FATHER!

On the dark side of the moon, God faced Goddess – and that was only the beginning of Thor's troubles. But as his many foes gathered to destroy him, the Odinson had one final trick to play… This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Summoning of the Four.

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: $4.99

