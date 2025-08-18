Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #129 Preview: Titans Tower's Monster Mashup

Dick Grayson faces his biggest challenge yet in Nightwing #129 as a fifth-dimensional creature takes over Titans Tower and traps his friends.

NIGHTWING IN THE CLUTCHES OF A MONSTER! Nightwing must overcome the creature that has taken over Titans Tower and rescue his allies from its fifth-dimensional prison. But trapped in time warps and bad dreams, those who escape may be changed forever.

NIGHTWING #129

DC Comics

0625DC112

0625DC113 – Nightwing #129 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

0625DC114 – Nightwing #129 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

In Shops: 8/20/2025

SRP: $4.99

