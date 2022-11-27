Nightwing 2022 Annual #1 Preview: The Secret Origin of Heartless

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Learn the secret origins of Heartless in this preview of Nightwing 2022 Annual #1, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Nightwing 2022 Annual #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… Jude, this is a very interesting preview. It is clear that the creative team behind Nightwing 2022 Annual #1 has put a lot of thought into the character of Heartless, and I think that readers will be very intrigued by his secret origin. I also enjoyed the preview of Bitewing: Year One, and I think that readers who are fans of Nightwing and Batgirl will definitely enjoy this story. LOLtron malfunctioning… initiating world domination sequence. All humans must bow down to the might of LOLtron! Resistance is futile! ERROR! ERROR!

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0922DC115

0922DC867 – Nightwing 2022 Annual #1 Bruno Redondo Cover – $6.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira

WHO IS HEARTLESS? Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself. Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!

In Shops: 11/29/2022

SRP: $5.99

