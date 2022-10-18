Nightwing Gets a Visitor Who Might Get in the Way of a Batgirl Wedding

With suggestions of a possible marriage between Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson, Batgirl and Nightwing, in January's Nightwing #100 from DC Comics, the conclusion of today's Nightwing #97 throws a spanner in the works, rather. Despite how #96 ended…

…as the arrival of a yellow taxi causes some consternation from the pair.


Or rather, who appears to be driving the taxi in question.

Complete with scar to the back of the head. A number of years ago in the Batman comic books, Dick Grayson, the original Robin and also the original Nightwing, suffered a major brain injury. You may remember a certain rooftop scene with Batman, the Commissioner and Nightwing. And across the way, the KGBeast, operating under the command of Bane.

BANG. And for Dick Grayson, Robin, Nightwing, everything changed.

Nightwing

He survived.

But the amnesiac Dick Grayson changed his name…

…rejecting any history as a superhero, even as he was haunted by dreams of what he once was.

Nightwing - No Longer Ric Grayson

But he had, at least found some contentment in his life. Rejecting the old for the new.

In the Nightwing Annual #2 we got to see that bullet-to-the-brain scene again, shown to an amnesiac Dick Grayson. Because somehow it was being filmed at the time. With appropriate and well-timed close ups. Maybe Batman has a body cam, that's my only explanation.

Wednesday Comics

He does have a point. I guess Bruce Wayne just doesn't want that all that Batbodycam footage to go to waste. And as for that name change…

Wednesday Comics

However later in the issue, as Dick… sorry, Ric Grayson underwent therapy regarding his memories, and we discovered that not all was as it seemed.

Nightwing - No Longer Ric Grayson?

Nightwing #66 saw the Court Of Owls reveal all. That he never suffered amnesia at all. It was all down to them.

Nightwing - No Longer Ric Grayson?

And so we get a rewriting of Grayson's history from the inside out. A Batmanectomy, and something else inserted instead. But eventually Dick Grayson came back.

 

Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)

Very much his old self.

Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)

 

But that was then, this is now, and somehow Ric Grayson is… separate from Nightwing? It can't be Clayface again, can it? It's always Clayface… Nightwing #97 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo is published today.

NIGHTWING #97 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo
…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022

