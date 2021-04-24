Ninjak #1 Launches From Valiant Entertainment In July 2021 Solicits

It was teased over a year ago, courtesy of Bleeding Cool. Now it has been finally solicited, the new Ninjak series from Valiant Entertainment from Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido.

NINJAK #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


NINJAK #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

MAY211779

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Javier Pulido (CA) David Nakayama
Out of the shadows and into the spotlight… the world's greatest superspy has been exposed!
Colin King is Ninjak and he has a target on his back like never before. With enemies lurking around every corner, how will Ninjak survive when there's nowhere left to hide and the world is gunning for him?
Hang onto your hats, folks! Jeff Parker and Javier Puildo are about to take you on a non-stop thrill ride.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021
SRP: $3.99

NINJAK #1 CVR B WIJNGAARD
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


NINJAK #1 CVR B WIJNGAARD

MAY211780

NINJAK #1 CVR C SCOTT
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


NINJAK #1 CVR C SCOTT

MAY211781

NINJAK #1 CVR D PREORDER ED MOUSTAFA
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


NINJAK #1 CVR D PREORDER ED MOUSTAFA

MAY211782

NINJAK #1 CVR E BLANK
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAY211783

NINJAK #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAY211784

NINJAK #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV PULIDO
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAY211785

SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT

MAY211786

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jon Davis-Hunt
Masters of Horror Cullen Bunn and Jon Davis-Hunt bring Shadowman's descent into the darkness of London.
What's your darkest secret worth?
Danger is a drug and it's deep in the veins of mankind. Shadowman's on a quest to find the source of his hallucinations and Jack has less control than he once thought. The worst has happened…Deadside has arrived!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR B WALSH
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR B WALSH

MAY211787

SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR C GIMENEZ
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR C GIMENEZ

MAY211788

SHADOWMAN (2020) #4 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAY211789

VISITOR TP
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC


VISITOR TP

MAY211790

(W) Paul Levitz (A) Mj Kim (CA) Amilcar Pinna, Alan Quah, Jon Davis-Hunt
Unstoppable. Untraceable. Unkillable.
Who is the Visitor? Why are the leaders of the world terrified of him? And will they live long enough to find out?
The world changes right here in a thrilling sci-fi mystery from Eisner Hall of Fame writer Paul Levitz (Legion of Super-Heroes) and Russ Manning Award-nominated artist MJ KIM (FAITH: DREAMSIDE)!
Collecting THE VISITOR #1-6.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $19.99

