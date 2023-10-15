Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC | Tagged: chip zdarsky, daniel acuna, new york comic con

No Captain America in Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña's Avengers: Twilight

New York Comic Con has seen Marvel Comics give a little more about Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's new limited series, Avengers: Twilight out in January.

AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #1 (OF 6)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DANIEL ACUÑA On Sale 1/17

Superstar creative team Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña welcome readers to the world of tomorrow where the age of heroes is over, but the future still needs to be avenged! Fans can their first glimpse at this new age in the AVENGERS: TWILIGHT trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, as well as a special promotional image by Acuña. In a gleaming new world of prosperity, Captain America is no more. But Steve Rogers still exists, floating through an America where freedom is an illusion, where the Avengers are strangers, and his friends are long dead. But is the Dream? How do you assemble Avengers in a world that doesn't want them?

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!). Guests: C.B. Cebulski, Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti

BEHOLD THE FINAL DAYS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES IN 'AVENGERS: TWILIGHT'!

Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña's startling new vision of the Avengers!

