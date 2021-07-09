No Way Home for Tony Stark? Iron Man #10 [Preview]

Iron Man #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Tony Stark marooned on an alien world with a camp of eclectic refugees. To be honest though, they all seem a little bit too cheery for being trapped on a remote, unknown planet with no idea how to get home. Well, he'll find a way to figure it out, won't he? Just like in Avengers: Endgame. Though, now that we think about it, things didn't work out too well for Tony in that movie, did they? Check out the preview below.

IRON MAN #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210629

MAY210630 – IRON MAN #10 CASSADAY CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

Tony has been suddenly and bizarrely marooned on an unknown remote planet, and his abandonment doesn't seem to be Korvac's doing at all. While his friends continue to pursue Korvac and his allies across the galaxy in a race to Galactus' worldship, Taa II, Tony must now figure out where he is and if the locals are friendly or dangerous, especially since this small colony of fellow space drifters is run by a powerful old foe who might have reformed his ways. But at least for a moment, Tony has a chance to rest and to not only take stock of where he is, but also figure out how he got here in the first place and who he wants to be moving forward.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99