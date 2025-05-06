Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: russ manning, sdcc

Nominations Open for Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Comics Award

Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Comics Award nominees announced, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 presentation

Article Summary Nominations open for the 42nd Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Comics Award at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Eligible artists must have debuted in comics after January 2021 and submit published work samples

Five finalists selected by Comic-Con panel; winner chosen by industry professionals and past Manning winners

Russ Manning Award honors early-career excellence; see full list of previous recipients from 1982–2024

Submissions are now being accepted for the 42nd annual Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award. The award will be presented on the Friday, the 25th of July 2025 during the Eisner Awards Ceremony at San Diego Comic-Con. The deadline is the 30th of May.

Started in 1982 in conjunction with the West Coast Comics Club (which no longer exists), this award honors a comics artist who, early in his or her career, shows a superior knowledge and ability in the art of creating comics. To qualify for the award, the artist must be a newcomer to the comic field, with no professional work published prior to January 2021. Exceptions to this rule are work done as an unaccredited assistant to another artist, small press with a print run of 500 or fewer, or a one-shot in a new talent anthology comic

The artist's work must have been published prior to submission, a sample of the artist's work must be included, a sample of the artist's pencil work should be submitted if it was inked by another artist, if multiple names are credited to the work, what the artist contributed must be made clear, and if selected as a nominee, the artist (or publisher) should be prepared to provide 25 copies of the work to be sent to the judges.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from Comic-Con and the comics community, who will select the five finalists. The winner will then be chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of comics professionals, including prior Russ Manning winners and Russ Manning's former assistants. Submissions should include a submissions form and be sent to Russ Manning Award, Comic-Con International, 4375 Jutland Drive, San Diego, CA 92117. For questions about submitting, contact Jackie Estrada on jackie@comic-con.org.

The Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award is named for Russ Manning, the artist best known for his work on the Tarzan and Star Wars newspaper strips and the Magnus, Robot Fighter comic book. The first recipient of the award was former Manning assistant Dave Stevens, who went on to create The Rocketeer. Other past recipients have included Jan Duursema, Steve Rude, Scott McCloud, Art Adams, Eric Shanower, Dan Brereton, Jeff Smith, Gene Ha, David Petersen, Eleanor Davis, Tyler Crook, Dan Mora, Anne Szabala, Zoe Thorogood, and Greg Smallwood, to name a few. In fact, let's name them all.

2024 Oliver Bly

2023 Zoe Thorogood

2022 Luana Vecchio

2019 Lorena Alvarez

2018 (TIE) Hamish Steele, Pablo Tunica

2017: Anne Szabla

2016: Dan Mora

2015: (TIE) Jorge Corona, Greg Smallwood

2014: Aaron Conley

2013: Russel Roehling

2012: Tyler Crook

2011: Nate Simpson

2010: Marian Churchland

2009: Eleanor Davis

2008: Cathy Malkasian

2007: David Petersen

2006: R. Kikuo Johnson

2005: Chris Bailey

2004: Eric Wight

2003: Jerome Opena

2002: Tan Eng Huat

2001: Goran Sudzuka

2000: Alan Bunce

1999: Jay Anceleto

1998: Matt Vander Pool

1997: Walt Holcomb

1996: Alexander Maleev

1995: Edvin Biukovic

1994: Gene Ha

1993: Jeff Smith

1992: Mike Okamoto

1991: Daerick Gross

1990: Dan Brereton

1989: Richard Piers Raynor

1988: Kevin Maguire

1987: Eric Shanower

1986: Art Adams

1985: Scott McCloud

1984: Steve Rude

1983: Jan Duursema

1982: Dave Stevens

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!