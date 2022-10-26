Norman Osborn Designing Yet Another Suit For Spider-Man

Norman Osborn has designed the current Spider-Man suit seen in Amazing Spider-Man. And it looks pretty swish with a number of additional elements that come in handy.

Because you never know quite when you want to throw a bunch of tiny robot spiders into some one's face.

But in today's Amazing Spider-Man #12 from Zeb Wells and John Romita, it seems that Norman Osborn just can't leave well alone and has some new plans for a new look Spider-Man costume.

Though it does seem to be lacking in classic branding designs. Does someone at Osborn Corp's marketing branch need to take a look at this?

Or is this just a backdoor way for something inside Norman Osborn to be designing a new Goblin suit for himself? And looking at the colour scheme… what if it was a bit more golden?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12



(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey's new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!!! In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

GOLD GOBLIN #1 (OF 5)



(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Taurin Clarke

IT'S NOT EASY BEING…GOLD? Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't and he's done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman's worked hard to avoid all things "Goblin" and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering-can he ever get away from the Goblin inside? In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

GOLD GOBLIN #2 (OF 5)

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Taurin Clarke

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman's only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!



GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)



(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Taurin Clarke

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE… As if fighting Chasm wasn't enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins. That's right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared. In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

GOLD GOBLIN #4 (OF 5)



(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Lan Medina (CA) Taurin Clarke

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023