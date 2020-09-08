Not Brand Echh #4 Cover By Marie Severin On Auction At Heritage

Not Brand Echh is one of those books that everyone fondly remembers. Funny when lots of Marvel Comics were not, the covers are always a ton of fun to check out. One such cover by iconic artist Marie Severin is up for auction right now on Heritage Auctions, part of Dallas Auction #7234, which is going on all this week. The cover is for Not Brand Echh issue #4, featuring the triumph of the villains. Magneto looks especially great there. The cover art currently sits at $11, 120 with a little over two days left to get a bid in. You can check out all the Severin goodness down below.

Not Brand Echh Marvel Covers Were The Best

"Marie Severin Not Brand ECHH! #4 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1967). "The Bad Guys Win!" A wonderful poke-in-the-eye from the demented talent of Marie Severin! Severin honed her skills at EC Comics in the 1950s, working with the Usual Gang of Idiots during the heyday of MAD magazine. This cover for Marvel's in-house irreverent humor title includes parodies of Magneto, Electro, and Warlord Krang, as they taunt and terrify Namor the Sub-Mariner, Daredevil, and all five of the original X-Men (and Professor X). It was created at slightly over twice-up scale in ink over blue pencil and graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13.25" x 20.25". The corner box, logo, and all header dressing are stat paste-ups. Marvel Girl's face/mask is an original art paste-up. Stat paste-ups are discolored and there is tape on some. Overall toning and handling wear. In Very Good condition."

This cover can be bid on from now until the auctions end on Thursday, September 10th. Go here to place a bid, and then stay and check out all of the other art, comics, and other items up for bid for the next few days, part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Auction #7234.