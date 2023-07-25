Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: leonardo da vinci, lewis larosa, matt kindt, MEGALITH, monet

Now Bad Idea Comics Sell Canvas Sized Copies of Megalith For $275

Bad Idea Comics are to print copies of the Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa comic book Megalith at canvas size and charge $275 for the set.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. Such as the latest for their Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa comic book Megalith. They are going to print copies of the four issues of the comic at canvas size and charge $275 for the set. Oh and give the comic book variant covers by Claude Monet, Rembrandt van Rijn, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci while doing so.

And currently is seems, that's just what a fair few people have done.

The MEGALITH OLD MASTERS COMIC COLLECTION

$275.00 Move over Jack Kirby. Step aside Will Eisner. Outta the way Frank Frazetta. Comic books have a new GOAT and his name is Lewis LaRosa. MEGALITH changed everything and set a new bar for peak comic book artistry. To commemorate this landmark event we wanted to issue a three comic book set featuring covers that matched the dizzying heights of Lewis LaRosa's MEGALITH work. To find the artists capable of such a feat we conducted the most intensive talent search in comic book history. Scouring the globe for someone, anyone who could compete with LaRosa. Despite these monumental efforts, we found none. Lewis LaRosa is in a tier occupied only by the greatest artists of all time. The old masters themselves would look upon his work and marvel. Then it hit us. The old masters! Monet! Van Gogh! Rembrandt! What better way to honor the life-changing Lewis LaRosa MEGALITH art than with the greatest GOATs of all time? And why not? Who could stop us? Not the copyright office. These works have long been in the public domain! Then, we figured, why stop there? Let's get perhaps the greatest of the greats…That's right, Mona Lisa's maker himself, Leonardo da Vinci will be making his comic book debut with MEGALITH #0, exclusively available in this four-issue set! Presenting the MEGALITH Old Masters collection. A set of four comic books featuring perhaps the greatest covers ever published in comics. Individual printings of MEGALITH #0-3 in massive canvas sized editions and featuring covers never before published in comic books by artists making their comic book debut. BAD IDEA is proud to introduce comic books to the genius of Claude Monet, Rembrandt van Rijn, Vincent van Gogh, and the great Leonardo da Vinci!

They plan to ship the Megalith Canvas-Size set in May 2024.

