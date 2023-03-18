Now Dark Horse Charges $25 For A Star Wars Comic With Jaxxon In It Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual - Jaxxon 2023 is a convention-exclusive comic... and that is, apparently, why it costs so much.

I just held up my handbag over DC Comics, deciding to charge $5 for the ongoing 22-page Superman comic by Josh Williamson and Jamal Campbell. But this move makes that seem a bargain. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual – Jaxxon 2023 for $25 a pop. Why so much? Because they can.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual – Jaxxon 2023 is a convention-exclusive comic that contains a brand-new story featuring renowned Lepi smuggler turned New Republic fighter, Jaxxon, originally created by Roy Thomas and Howard Chaykin for use in Marvel Star Wars comics in 1977. The comic is written by Cavan Scott and drawn by Nick Brokenshire, coloured by David Kennedy and lettered by Comicraft. It also features a Star Wars Celebration event exclusive cover art by Mike Mignola along with three other variant covers by various artists.

Holy Hutch! Jaxxon's back! Taking a break from his stellar career as a New Republic fighter ace, the galaxy's greatest green rabbit is sent on a top-secret diplomatic mission to Endor, only to end up in the middle of a full-blown Ewok Civil War! Things get dicey, and our long eared Lepi might have to choose between saving the day, and saving his own skin! The Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual–Jaxxon 2023 comic will be available at select events as well as the Dark Horse Direct website, starting with the Mignola exclusive cover and will retail for $24.99.

So basically, it won't be in comic book shops, only at conventions, at the Star Wars Celebration event in London and online. There will be 500 copies of this version online, the other 1500 will be sold at the Forbidden Planet stand at e Star Wars Celebration next month. Other versions will appear at other conventions.

Normally for collectable comic books like this, publishers create expensive cover variant versions for conventions, while making the comic as a whole available for standard prices in comic stores. But Dark Horse is creating an entire comic book just for conventions. Just how much draw does Jaxxon, the seven-foot green humanoid rabbit of the Star Wars universe and not to be confused with Bucky O'Hare, have anyway? I guess we are going to find out…