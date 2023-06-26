Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Knight Terrors, Pregnant Batman

Now It's Batman's Turn To Give Birth, In Knight Terrors (Spoilers)

What will the response be to a Batman who gives birth? That's what's coming in the Knight Terrors comic book event in July and August,

There was an almighty hoo-hah in the right-wing media back in January. All because a DC Comics Joker comic from the Batman line published an imaginary story that saw the Joker as pregnant, giving birth to a clone of himself, after being hit by a spell from Zatanna. Apparently it was trans propaganda or somesuch. Not entirely sure how that worked.

DC Comics have been running such "imaginary" stories for seventy years, but for some reason, this one was of interest to Fox News and the New York Post because having a pregnant man, even for a comedy backup strip to a Joker comic, was a sign of the end times.

What will the response be to a Batman who gives birth? Especially one trapped in his body as a child Bruce Wayne? That's what's coming in the Knight Terrors comic book event, with Batman trapped in his own nightmares, as the younger Bruce Wayne version of himself, from the time when his parents were murdered. And he finds a way to deal with all the unresolved issues by… well, it seems by giving birth (through the mouth) to a giant Bat version of himself with a handgun for a head. And presumably coming to a toy store near you for Christmas – I did hear that this is partially the point of the Knight Terrors books rolling out in July and August…

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/4/23

Ever since becoming Batman, Bruce Wayne has been a creature of the night. He transformed himself into a symbol that gave the criminals of Gotham nightmares. But now, trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Bruce is stalked by the horror he's created! Can he escape before his own nightmares pull him deeper into the darkness?

KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/1/23

Bruce is trapped inside the Nightmare Realm, haunted by the dark shadows that he's created. To escape, he must regain control of his body. But that means going deeper into his own mind than he's ever gone before. Can Batman make himself scarier than he's ever been to survive?

Also, what nightmares have Arsenal and Black Canary confronted in the Nightmare Realm?

