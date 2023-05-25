Now Marvel Comics Publishes The Entire Micronauts in Omnibus Form Starting next year, new Microverse: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Collections will reprint the entire comics run of Micronauts for the first time.

Two days ago, Marvel Comics announced a Rom Omnibus. I asked why they weren't calling it a Romnibus, and it turns out that internally, they are. I also wondered what would happen with some of the Masters Of Kung-Fu characters who will appear in the second volume, but they have a few years to work that one out. The other query was, if they could sort out the Rom rights with Hasbro, how about Micronauts? Well… that's just what they are doing.

Starting next year from Marvel, new Microverse: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Collections will reprint the entire comics run of Micronauts for the first time ever. Plus, a brand-new Facsimile Edition of Micronauts #1 on sale in September.

From out of the Microverse, it's the Omnibus you thought could never happen! The subatomic superstars headlined a long-running series packed with rich world-building, fascinating mythology and big-scale, sci-fi excellence! With the series set in the main Marvel Comics universe, the Micronauts joined forces with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and dared to go up against the likes of Doctor Doom, Arcade, and other iconic Marvel super villains. Like ROM, these exemplary comic book classics were written by industry legend Bill Mantlo and will be reprinted for the first time ever in MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS, on sale April 2024. In anticipation for this long-awaited collection, fans can also pick up a facsimile edition of the Micronauts' comic book debut, 1979's MICRONAUTS #1, this September! MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 will collect THE MICRONAUTS (1979) #1-29 & ANNUAL (1979) #1-2 and material from MICRONAUTS SPECIAL EDITION (1983) #1-5. Helmed by writer Bill Mantlo, the Micronauts brought together the subatomic heroes of Homeworld and the Marvel Universe. Mantlo's rich character mythology and groundbreaking artwork by Michael Golden made the series an instant classic. In Micronauts, Commander Rann, Princess Mari, Biotron, Acroyear and Bug traverse the universe aboard the microship Endeavor as they struggle to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Baron Karza. Their exploits also bring them to Earth where our micro-sized heroes encounter big-time heroes and villains including the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain Universe and Man-Thing. This Omnibus edition presents a stunning restoration, complete with letters pages and a host of bonus material, including house ads, original artwork and more. MICRONAUTS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION boldly re-presents MICRONAUTS (1979) #1, one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, in its original form, ads and all! They came from inner space! Explorer Arcturus Rann! Freedom-fighting princess Marionette! The armored warrior Acroyear! Fun-loving thief Bug! The robots Microton and Biotron! They are the greatest heroes of the Microverse! But after 1,000 years in suspended animation, Rann has returned to a Homeworld vastly changed from the one he knew — and Mari's family was killed in the coup d'état that saw Baron Karza rise to power. Now, together with their allies, they begin their epic quest to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Karza's iron grip in the first chapter of an acclaimed comic-book space opera from the legendary creative pairing of Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden! Check out the covers now, including a wide variety of Direct Market Exclusive Variant Covers from industry legends! Experience these beloved and rare stories all over again or for the very first time when MICRONAUTS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION hits stands in September, and when MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS arrives next year!

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO

Art by MICHAEL GOLDEN, HOWARD CHAYKIN & PAT BRODERICK with STEVE DITKO & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by BUTCH GUICE

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by MICHAEL GOLDEN

On Sale April 2024

MICRONAUTS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL MANTLO

Art by MICHAEL GOLDEN

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

On Sale September 2023

