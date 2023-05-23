Why Didn't Marvel Comics Call This a ROMNIBUS? Starting next year, Marvel Comics will be publishing the entire of Rom, The Space Knight, in Omnibus collections.

Starting next year, Marvel Comics will be publishing the entire of Rom, The Space Knight, in Omnibus collections, with a Rom #1 Facsimile edition in September. But for some reason, they are not calling this the ROMNIBUS collection which is a major missed opportunity. The Marvel run on the series has been out of print for decades after Marvel no longer had the rights from Hasbro, and most recently it was IDW who published original Rom comic books. But the Dire Wraiths have remained a staple alien aggressor in the Marvel Universe. There is no news for any new Rom comic books from Marvel, however.

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO, STEVEN GRANT & JO DUFFY

Art by SAL BUSCEMA & GREG LAROCQUE

Cover by FRANK MILLER

Direct Market Exclusive X-Men Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

On Sale January 2024

ROM: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 will collect ROM (1979) #1-29 and POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #73. He strikes from outer space…and nothing can stop him! Marvel Comics is proud to present the iconic early adventures of the greatest of Spaceknights — Rom! Centuries ago, Rom pledged his life to protect his planet, Galador, from the evil Dire Wraiths. Now, Rom has tracked these vile creatures across the cosmos to Earth, where they have infiltrated the highest levels of power — including S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! Armed with his energy analyzer, only Rom can see the Wraiths' true form — and with his neutralizer, he can blast them into Limbo! But what will Earth make of this armored invader? Will Rom's quest be aided or hindered by encounters with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Jack of Hearts, Nova, and Power Man and Iron Fist? And when Galactus targets Galador, can Rom and his fellow Spaceknights save their homeworld from destruction?

ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL MANTLO

Art by SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by FRANK MILLER

On Sale September 2023

ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION boldly re-presents ROM (1979) #1, one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, in its original form, ads and all! Long ago, Rom offered his life to serve his planet of Galador as a Spaceknight — an armored warrior, sworn to protect his people from the vile alien invaders known as the Dire Wraiths. Now, his solemn vow brings him to Earth — the latest front in an ancient cosmic conflict! The Wraiths can assume human form, and they've been worming their way into our society. Only Rom's trusty energy analyzer can detect them — and with his powerful neutralizer, he can banish them to Limbo! In this landmark first issue, Rom blasts his way into the Marvel Universe, meets his future ally Brandy Clark and begins his quest to free Earth from the Dire Wraiths' invisible infiltration!

Check out the covers now, including the exemplary original ROM #1 cover art by Frank Miller. In addition, view never-before-seen Rom artwork from industry legend George Pérez's archives. Received from his estate, this piece will serve as a Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover!

