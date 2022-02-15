Nubia's New Weapon Named – The Staff Of Understanding (Spoilers)

In the previous issue of Nubia & The Amazons #4, we learnt that Io, armourer, and weaponsmith to the island of Themyscria and lover of Queen Nubia, has created a new weapon for her. The weapons wielded by the citizens of Themyscria have a tendency to become iconic, to represent certain times and tones. The difference between Wonder Woman's shield, sword and lasso, which she uses and when, have defined generations.

Previously Nubia wielded a sword created by the god Mars, the only weapon on Earth that could counteract Diana's magic lasso. In recent generations, she has kept the sword but its origins have been undetermined. Now we may have something a little more… permanent. Though worth remembering that in Future State, Nubia as Wonder Woman of the time, wielding the classic lasso. Last month, on Twitter, writer Stephanie Williams named the new weapon.

The Staff Of Understanding. And in today's Nubia & The Amazons #5, we get those details. A staff that can turn into a lasso, with a long mythical heritage.

In the future of Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman, the future Nubia version of Wonder Woman sported a lasso. Is it possible it is not the lasso we assumed?

While in today's Nubia & The Amazons #5, Nubia is also using her royal position to make other changes.

When last seen, Batwoman and Wonder Woman fought Medusa after she had been imprisoned on Themyscria, but Batwoman managed to get her to turn herself into stone, and be shattered. Today, Nubia gives Medusa a second chance on the island, commuting her thousand-year sentence… there are weapons and then there is grace. Nubia wields both… the staff of understanding, indeed.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #5 (OF 6) CVR A DARRYL BANKS

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks

The monster behind Doom's Doorway revealed! Medusa is back and wants the Amazons to pay for the years of imprisonment she suffered in Tartarus. Now our queen must fight her to secure a future for her sisters. Will she deliver the killing blow or show mercy for a woman scorned by Man's World? Plus, a look into Nubia's past gives us a preview of her future! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/15/2022