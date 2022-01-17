Nubia Gets A New Weapon Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Darryl Banks' cover of tomorrow's Nubia And The Amazons #4 by Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales shows Nubia fighting monsters in Midway City with a new looking weapon.

But for those looking out for such things, the weapon may not just be a temporary grab, but something of greater meaning. Created for her by Io, armourer, and weaponsmith to the island. Io was created by Greg Rucka and Dave Johnson, first appearing in Wonder Woman Vol 2 #196, and was reintroduced to the New 52 DC Universe in Wonder Woman Vol 5 #2 by Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott. She was then approached by Queen Nubia in Nubia & The Amazons #2, and last month became Nubia's lover.

The weapons wielded by the citizens of Themyscria have a tendency to become iconic, to represent certain times and tones. The difference between Wonder Woman's shield, sword and lasso, which she uses and when, have defined generations. Previously Nubia wielded a sword created by the god Mars, the only weapon on Earth that could counteract Diana's magic lasso. In recent generations, she has kept the sword but its origins have been undetermined. Now we may have something a little more… permanent. Though worth remembering that in Future State, Nubia as Wonder Woman of the time, wielding the classic lasso.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1121DC078

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Darryl Banks

Andromeda has gone from most talented to most wanted! Concerned about her sister, Nubia leads the charge. What evil from Tartarus has found its way into the very soul of Doom's Doorway's latest champion? To find out, our queen will have to delve deep into her haunted past for clues. Can she heal herself from old wounds in time to save another from making the same mistakes? Find out in another exciting chapter of Nubia's solo adventures! In Shops: 1/18/2022 SRP: $3.99