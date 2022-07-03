Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 Preview: Daddy Issues

Hawkgirl must face her Daddy Issues in this preview of Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 when her father interrupts an intimate moment. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #2

DC Comics

0522DC136

0522DC137 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph

After a disastrous first foray into Man's World as queen of the Amazons, Nubia is left at death's door! As she fights for her life, her fellow Amazons search for the culprit who tried to assassinate their beloved leader. The clock is ticking: Will this trip in the name of peace prove fatal?

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.