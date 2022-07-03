Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 Preview: Daddy Issues

Hawkgirl must face her Daddy Issues in this preview of Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 when her father interrupts an intimate moment. Check out the preview below.
NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #2
DC Comics
0522DC136
0522DC137 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph
After a disastrous first foray into Man's World as queen of the Amazons, Nubia is left at death's door! As she fights for her life, her fellow Amazons search for the culprit who tried to assassinate their beloved leader. The clock is ticking: Will this trip in the name of peace prove fatal?
In Shops: 7/5/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0522DC136 Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #2 Khary Randolph Cover, by (W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph, in stores Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from DC Comics
