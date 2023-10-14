Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC | Tagged: frank miller, NYCC

NYCC Bar Gossip: Frank Miller Talking To Marvel Comics?

Might Frank Miller have a little something to announce at the Marvel Fanfare panel in three hours at New York Comic Con?

Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski has just posted to TwitterX: "What do Frank Miller, John Romita Jr., Adi Granov, Steve McNiven, Elena Casagrande & Lucas Werneck all have in common? They'll be on the MARVEL FANFARE panel today at 1:45pm in Room 405 at #NYCC!! Legends, Young Guns & Stormbreakers discussing the history of Marvel comics & art!"

And that's true, checking the panel schedule for three hours time, just about.

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM Room 405

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski is in the House (of Ideas)! Come join C.B. and his hand-picked panel of industry greats – including Frank Miller, John Romita JR, Adi Granov, Steve McNiven, Elena Casagrande, and Lucas Werneck – in an illuminating discussion on everything and anything Marvel. Be sure to bring your burning questions for the Q&A session, and stick around until the very end for a special giveaway (while supplies last)!

It's the only panel that Frank Miller appears to be doing at New York Comic Con. He's been doing a handful of covers for Marvel Comics recently, might he have a little something to announce at the Marvel panel? Because that's what I was hearing from gossip in and around the bars of New York Comic Con last night. Frank Miller has been returning to form over at Frank Miller Presents, drawing more of his own work now, and focusing on publishing his own creations more than others going forward. But a little project at Marvel Comics may be just what the Frank Miller brand could benefit from right now. Just like Mark Millar returning to DC Comics for Superman might help with the projects over at Millarworld/Image Comics/Netflix. Oh and yes, while I am here, you pronounce Miller and Millar identically. But there's something else. The Marvel Next Big Thing panel follows this panel. The same room, just half an hour later. I see no reason why you should leave. Especially as attendees get a special giveaway.

And I understand from said New York bar gossip, that this may very well be Frank Miller related. You know what? Maybe you should get to Room 405 right now…

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!). Guests: C.B. Cebulski, Gerry Duggan, Jed MacKay, Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!