NYCC: No, Marvel, Gambit Is Not The New Sorcerer Supreme

Marvel continues to tease the identity of the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe at New York Comic Con, even though everyone has totally worked out who she is now. With this image for Sorcerer Supreme #2 out in January 2026, with a cover by Devmalya Pramanik and Rachelle Rosenberg. With Storm, Susan Storm, Nico Minoru, Wanda Maximoff, and Gambit.

Except as we all know now, the Marvel website listing for the new Sorcerer Supreme #1, which launches at the end of December 2025 has the writer as longtime Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando. The artist is Bernard Chang. The colourist is Scarlet Witch's Ruth Redmond, and the editor is Alanna Smith, editor of Scarlet Witch.

All people associated with the Scarlet Witch comic books of late.

Here's the last credit page of this year's The Vision & The Scarlet Witch #4 for comparison.

So it does look like we were utterly wrong and it's going to be Scarlet Witch: Sorcerer Supreme, launching at the end of the year now and going into 2026…

Sorcerer Supreme (2025) #1

Published December 31, 2025

Writer: Steve Orlando

Penciller: Bernard Chang

Cover Artist: Lesley "Leirix" LI

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME. In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee for X-Men #4 in 1964. Originally described as having the power to alter probability, the Scarlet Witch evolved into a powerful sorceress by the 1980s. Over time, she has learned to tap into immense magical forces, allowing her to alter reality itself. She is widely recognised as one of Marvel's most powerful heroes. Elizabeth Olsen played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

