NYCC: The X-Men's Storm Gets A New Series, Drinks Tea, Visits France

NYCC: Storm Gets A New Series, Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin, drinks tea, visits France

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. With, as Bleeding Cool first revealed, a new series, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin. But it seems with war imminent, she has time for the more refined things… before a funeral.

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026
Written by MUREWA AYODELE
Art by FEDERICA MANCIN
Cover by R.B. SILVA
THE WAR ABOVE ALL – the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life.
In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDERMAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind. With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism, and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT.

 

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

