NYX #4 Preview: Krakoan Culture Shock

Prodigy faces his toughest challenge yet in NYX #4, as he grapples with mutant culture and a dangerous conspiracy in New York City. Is David Alleyne up to the task?

Genius. Student. New Mutant. Young Avenger. X-Man. As PRODIGY, David Alleyne has been all these things and more – but now he faces his most difficult challenge yet. Facing down his past and looking his present in the eye, Prodigy must fight to understand what mutant culture really means to those left behind by Krakoa… …and how far he'll go to protect the mutants of New York City from a devastating – and dangerous – conspiracy of their own.

NYX #4

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Enid Balam, cover by Sara Pichelli

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 30, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620918700411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620918700416 – NYX #4 INHYUK LEE CUCKOOS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620918700421 – NYX #4 INHYUK LEE CUCKOOS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620918700431 – NYX #4 EDWIN GALMON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

