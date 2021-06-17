Odinn's Eye. Weekly, Joshua Dysart & Tomas Giorello, Bad Idea Final 5

Bad Idea are putting out a weekly book over five issues, Odinn's Eye by Joshua Dysart and Tomas Giorello. If they are to be believed, this will be the last Bad Idea comic ever produced. I do hope that they have a good ending.

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The one that announced they were going away at the end of the year after publishing five final series. And Bleeding Cool repeatedly refused to believe them. After all, this is the company that said they had been taken over by a supernatural button and released a comic in secret under a pseudonym. Also, in order for readers and retailers to qualify for certain promotional items, Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive and the rest of the Final Five has to be ordered sight unseen yesterday. Bad Idea only announced the comic just now on social media. In a statement this week they assured fans they were done. "Simply put, we've grown beyond anything we ever contemplated. Our hope was to start a small publisher, make comics on our terms, and hopefully find a few like-minded misfits and troublemakers to read them. Try as we might to keep up with the growth, the hard truth is Bad Idea was never built to work this way." Today they are revealing what the final five titles will be. Click on this link to see all the released titles so far.

ODINN'S EYE #1

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FIVE ISSUES | WEEKLY!

$7.99 EACH ($9.99 ISSUE ONE) | 32 PGS. (72 PG ISSUE ONE) | NO ADS | BEGINNING DECEMBER 1, 2021

Solveig, a young farm girl of great promise, is haunted by visions from the god-king Odinn himself. In words she cannot understand, and images too violent for a child to comprehend, Odinn tasks Solveig with a brutal mission: retrieve his eye — the one he famously traded for wisdom — and bring it to him. In the real world, the winter season has not left the land of Solveig's people for several years. As crops fail and livestock perish, fear and panic grow. In their desperation to appease the gods and free the land of this never-ending winter, the tribe turns to the child whose visions are surely a sign from Odinn. A war party is assembled. Solveig and a band of warriors — including an all-seeing witch — are sent north on a great quest — one which will change all that she knows, all who she has known, and all that she will become. An epic of incredible scope and vision from the minds of Joshua Dysart and Tomas Giorello. Told weekly in 5 parts this December.