One of the Best X-Men Comic Collections Ever Assembled Up for Auction

Recently, Bleeding Cool told you about the best Spider-Man collection ever assembled up for auction, and now comes this remarkable high-grade X-Men run. The auction includes a near-complete high grade, CGC-slabbed set of X-Men #1-544 including annuals and variants, most of which are Signature Series editions. This run is ranked #2 on CGCs Registry Set list of complete X-Men runs. Also at auction here is a high grade Ms Marvel Signature Series set. The comics hit the auction block on June 26 in the Heritage Auctions CGC Registry Signature X-Men Collection Showcase event.

DALLAS, Texas (June 8, 2021) – This just might be the best X-Men auction ever, bub.

On June 26, Heritage Auctions will hold the CGC Registry Signature X-Men Collection Showcase event, which features among its offerings the most complete run of high-grade X-Men comics ever made available. These are the uncanny books from the AnastasiasCollect CGC Registry Set, which sits at No. 2 on CGCs list of complete X-Men runs spanning 1963's landmark debut through No. 544, the final issue published 48 years later.

Befitting a book about the world's most famous mutants, that also includes all the variants published during that historic run.

At the very top of that tall pile is no less than an X-Men No. 1 graded CGC 9.0 and signed by Stan Lee himself – the highest-graded Signature Series copy of this historic book ever offered for public sale. Here, too, is the highest-graded Signature Series X-Men No. 4 brought to auction, proudly displaying its CGC 9.2.

This is the historic title made brand-new in recent months by WandaVision on Disney+. The original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants makes its debut in X-Men No. 4, counting among its members Quicksilver and his sister, better known as the Scarlet Witch. This was readers' first glimpse of Wanda and Pietro, whose origin stories (and costumes) would get a makeover over time but whose popularity never waned.

"Not many Silver Age comics have garnered more attention this year than that book," says Rick Akers, Comics Consignment Director at Heritage Auctions. "And this is as good as it gets with perfect centering, striking color and the ideal signature placement by Stan Lee."

Lee's, of course, is not the only pen to have graced this historic paper.

This auction counts among its rare gems a Giant-Size X-Men No. 1 Signature Series CGC NM/MT 9.8 signed by Lee and writer Len Wein, who introduced in this title the new team, among them Storm, Nightcrawler, Banshee and the man called Wolverine. There are no higher-graded copies of this book, signed or otherwise, making this one of the most coveted titles in an auction full of must-haves, including:

X-Men No. 12 Signature Series CGC NM 9.4, featuring the origin of Professor X and signed by Lee

X-Men No. 49 and No. 50 Signature Series, both graded CGC NM 9.4 and signed by Lee and Jim Steranko

X-Men No. 94 Signature Series graded CGC NM+ 9.6, signed by the holy trinity of Lee, Wein and Chris Claremont, who began his legendary 16-year run on X-Men with this very book

X-Men No. 101 Signature Series CGC NM/MT 9.8, featuring the origin and first appearance of Phoenix, signed by Lee and Claremont

And X-Men No. 141 Signature Series CGC NM/MT 9.8, Part one of the "Days of Future Past" storyline signed by Lee, Claremont and Terry Austin

That's but the tip of the proverbial iceberg in an auction that also includes the Ms. Marvel Signature Series run that won the 2018 CGC Bronze Registry Set of the Year. And, of course, most of the comics in this auction feature the custom Excelsior exclusive Stan Lee Signature Series label.

"There are so many of the highest-graded Signature Series comics in this auction – it is really a dream come true," says Akers. "X-Men is the hottest title in comics, and these are some of the best copies – and some of the most elusive – offered in the last several years. This is not an auction to miss."

For information and images of all lots in the CGC Registry Signature X-Men Collection Showcase Auction, click here.