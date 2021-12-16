One Superman #1 Will Sell For Over $2 Million Today, The Other Won't

Today sees two copies of Superman #1 from 1939 go up for auction today from ComicConnect. Both are original first issues of Superman's solo series. Both are slabbed by CGC and graded for their condition. And as a result, they will sell for very different prices.

The first copy of Superman #1 is in excellent condition for its age, graded at 7.0 by CGC. It currently has bids of over two million dollars after twenty-five bids and is going to set a record sale for this comic book in this condition. The previous guide value for this comic in this condition was $700,000-$750,000, and this will smash that. The condition is described as "off-white pages; QES certified – criteria met: exceptional spine + exceptional staple area + deep color strike (blue, red & yellow)," and the auction house states that;

Amazingly, this is a never-before-seen example of Superman #1 and we expect this copy to make a massive splash with collectors and investors alike. This book has only exchanged hands twice before — once off the newsstand in 1939, and then over 40 years ago to its current owner, who kept it in a temperature-controlled safe ever since. Metropolis/ComicConnect founder and COO Vincent Zurzolo said "This is by far the nicest copy of Superman #1 I've ever brought to market and is the second highest-graded copy on the census. The cover inks are rich and the interior pages supple. What a thrill that there are still undiscovered comics like this lying dormant. What makes this comic even more special is that the consignor met his wife at NYCC twelve years ago at the ComicConnect booth! Talk about serendipity." Shuster's Superman illustration on the cover looks just as sharp today as it did when this issue was released.

And you can watch a video about the item right here.

Then… also up for auction today from ComicConnect is another copy of Superman #1; also CGC graded, but only at 0.5. Because it is a bit of a Frankenstein of a copy. They describe it thus;

Here is an incredibly unique copy of the 1st issue of Superman. A great affordable copy that presents well and grants instant bragging rights! The logo and Superman images are from this very copy, but were removed long ago and kept with this handsome coverless key with supple paper. These pieces have been painstakingly affixed to a color copy of this classic cover, creating a remarkable and delightful collectors' treasure that is a terrific showpiece in its own right! As Golden Age keys have been skyrocketing in value, savvy collectors on a budget have been snapping up unusual lower-grade copies such as this, and this bright and attractive example is guaranteed to delight! A great way to join the exclusive club of Superman 1 owners and an interesting conversation piece every time you show it off to fellow collectors. Way better than any other coverless copy as it contains the most important elements from the front cover, the logo and of course, Superman!

Currently listed at $32,000 with 50 bids, you can see a video about this copy here as well.

Over two million dollars or twenty-six grand? Only you can decide.