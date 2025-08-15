Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Crownsville, rick and morty

Oni Press November 2025 Full Solicits With Crownsville, Rick And Morty

Oni Press November 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations with Crownsville, High Strangeness, Biker Mice From Mars and Rick And Morty

Article Summary Full Oni Press November 2025 comic solicitations, including key release dates and titles

Debuts and spotlights on new series like Crownsville, High Strangeness, and Biker Mice From Mars

Fan favorites return with Adventure Time, Rick and Morty, EC Comics horror, and more collected editions

Advance notice for upcoming graphic novels, omnibus editions, and Oni Press exclusive collections

Crownsville gets its launch in Oni Press' November 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as the second book of High Strangeness for 1975. There's more EC Comics, Adventure Time, Slkin Police, Cemetery Kids Run Rabid, Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, Biker Mice From Mars as well as collections Cave Grave: Wild West Tales, Benjamin, Dark Regards, and Blood Type.

CROWNSVILLE #1 (of 5)

SINS OF THE PAST DON'T STAY BURIED… THEY ALWAYS FIND A WAY OF RISING FROM THE GRAVE! From Eisner Award–nominated writer and master storyteller Rodney Barnes (Batman: Full Moon, Killadelphia) and phenomenal artist Elia Bonetti (Death of Wolverine: The Logan Legacy), enter a century-spanning tale of suspense and sorrow as true crime meets shocking terror inside an infamous asylum with a tortured past in this double-sized, 48-page debut . . .

Founded at the turn of the 20th century outside of Annapolis, Maryland, the Crownsville Hospital was a notoriously segregated, all-Black psychiatric institute. After decades of overcrowding and neglect—alongside darker, more-persistent rumors of patient abuse and illegal medical experiments—it was finally closed. Today, it stands condemned—a crumbling testament to a legacy of all-too-real terror inflicted on a marginalized and vulnerable community.

But even as a ruin of its former self, Crownsville still casts a long shadow. . . . When an unexplained death inside the abandoned hospital is ruled a suicide, Annapolis police detective Mike Simms and journalist Paul Blairare are compelled to dig deeper, only to discover the reality of the horrors that once took place there . . . and the powerful connection they share to the anguished spirits of the dead that are still locked within its walls.

*WRITTEN BY RODNEY BARNES | ART BY ELIA BONETTI*

*COVER A BY JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER | COVER B BY ELIA BONETTI | COVER C BY SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER | VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY ANDREA SORRENTINO | B&W VARIANT (1:50) BY ANDREA SORRENTINO*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5th 2025 | $4.99 | 48 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025*

HIGH STRANGENESS BOOK TWO: 1975

Inspired by firsthand accounts of paranormal encounters, Oni Press' startling five-part experiment in comic book storytelling continues with an enthralling new 40-page chapter from SpectreVision co-founder and real-life experiencer Daniel Noah, acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Cemetery Kids Run Rabid), and fast-rising star Noah Bailey (Station Grand, Double Walker) diving headlong into the dimly lit borderlands of human experience, where overlapping phenomena like UFOs, hauntings, and inexplicable synchronicities indicate a higher, unseen order of reality . . .

A prison-transfer bus has just crashed on an isolated forest road in Washington state in the deep winter, sending the lone survivor, inmate Elwood Krieger, running into the woods. When he encounters and fights off a mysterious creature, he finds he's accidentally killed a juvenile Sasquatch. Barely escaping the wrath of its grieving mother, Krieger starts a new, secret life in a nearby community, hoping to stay under the radar of the law. But when the mother discovers him and the woman loves, Krieger is faced with much harder decisions than fight or flight . . .

Plus: The next extra-sized, ad-free, prestige-format installment of HIGH STRANGENESS also includes an all-new nonfiction essay charting the ever-evolving history of the Sasquatch phenomenon by researcher and podcast host Jim Perry (Euphomet).

*WRITTEN BY DANIEL NOAH & ZAC THOMPSON | ART BY NOAH BAILEY*

*COVER A BY NOAH BAILEY | COVER B BY TIM RENNER | COVER C BY BECCA CAREY | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY NOAH BAILEY*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 12th, 2025 | $7.99 | 40 PGS. | PRESTIGE FORMAT | FC | IOC: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/20/2025*

YULETIDE #2 (OF 3)

WILL THIS HOLIDAY BE OUR LAST?! Rising stars George Northy (EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Rachele Aragno (Leonide the Vampire) unleash the next epic chapter of this soon-to-be-classic Christmastime adventure in a double-sized, 40-page package!

In the festive town of Christmas, PA, life is like a holiday feast all year round: decorations, lights, shopping, and all the trimmings! Until the facade is shattered by the accidental awakening of the sinister Christmas Witch—Perchta—who has an axe to grind against the world that imprisoned and forgot her!

And she's not alone! With the help of the vicious Yule Cat and the mischievous Yule Lads, the dark spirits of the winter holiday are set to wreak havoc on this otherwise idyllic town and beyond, and the only ones who can stop them are the group of misfit teens that accidentally released her in the first place—joined by the elven warrior Erligur, who's battled these baddies before. This unlikely alliance of youthful heroes must stop Perchta and her brood from casting their darkness across the land!

*WRITTEN BY GEORGE NORTHY | ART BY RACHELE ARAGNO*

*COVER A BY ITO | COVER B BY JO MI-GYEONG | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY ITO*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19th, 2025 | $6.99 | 40 PGS. | FC | IOC: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/27/2025*

CATACOMB OF TORMENT #5

Feeling the rusty shears of eager anticipation as they coarsely cut away your tendons of dread? You've come to the right place . . . because EC Comics is serving another tortuous session of frightful delights with the CATACOMB OF TORMENT!

Prepare to be mortified—literally—as manacled writers Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), Evan Dorkin (Beasts of Burden), and Paul Tobin (The Witcher) are forced to turn the crank and twist the tension-wracked fingertips of artists PJ Holden (2000 AD), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), and Dan McDaid (Epitaphs from the Abyss) into blood-spattered spectacle! Sound like fun? Our beloved host, the Tormentor, sure thinks so!

*WRITTEN BY CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, EVAN DORKIN & PAUL TOBIN | ART BY PJ HOLDEN, LUKAS KETNER & DAN McDAID*

*COVER A BY MARK BUCKINGHAM | COVER B BY NAOMI FRANQ | EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS | B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY NAOMI FRANQ | ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY PATRICIA MARTÍN*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/27/2025*

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #4 (of 12)

Feeling content and at peace with the state of the cosmos? WRONG! Don't worry, Cruel Universe 2 is here to dispel that tragically optimistic fantasy!

We've trapped—er, we mean tapped—writers Cecil Castellucci (Girl on Film), Ryan Haddock (EC's Catacomb of Torment), and J. Holtham (Hulu's A Handmaid's Tale) to remind you of your life's limited span, and to assure you that hubris and gullibility are two sides of the humanity coin. In case you're not convinced—or can't read—artists Brian Level (Night People), Andrea Mutti (EC's Cruel Kingdom), and Claire Roe (The Hollywood Special) are on hand to imprint horrifying visuals into your eyestalks.

*WRITTEN BY CECIL CASTELLUCCI, RYAN HADDOCK & J. HOLTHAM | ART BY BRIAN LEVEL, ANDREA MUTTI & CLAIRE ROE*

*COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO | COVER B BY NAOMI FRANQ | EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY ALBERT MONTEYS | B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY NAOMI FRANQ | ARCHIVE EDITION (1:50) BY MALACHI WARD*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025*

ADVENTURE TIME #7

"FRIENDS TO THE END" PART 3! Let us meet at the crossroads of utter destruction . . .

With the help of an unwitting Finn, the Lich has gained freedom and once more set off to complete his goal to destroy all of Ooo. And what better being to aid him on this quest than the embodiment of chaos and disorder—GOLB, newly awakened by Jake in the latent memories of a copy of Ice King's crown?! With both Finn and Jake trapped in the horror of their mindscapes and the Computer Kingdom on the fritz, are there any heroes who could possibly stand up to such an apocalypse?!

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and featuring a brand-new backup story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the sold-out Adventure Time ongoing series continues here!

*WRITTEN BY NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD | ART BY NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD*

*COVER A BY NICK WINN | COVER B BY DIANSAKHU BANTON-PERRY | COVER C "LUMPY SPACE PRINCESS PURPLE" SKETCH VARIANT | TRIPTYCH VARIANT (1:10) BY ELIZABETH BEALS | VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY VIOLET TOBACCO | B&W VARIANT (1:50) BY NICK WINN*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025*

SKIN POLICE 2 #3 (OF 4)

There are bombshells . . . and then there is THIS issue! The entire SKIN POLICE saga has led to this world-shaking turning point!

Secrets explode and loyalties shatter as Agent Eckis of the Duplicate Identification and Capture Division—aka the Skin Police—finally comes face-to-face with the one man he's been hunting since day one: Noxxon, the enigmatic leader of the Dupe Resistance.

After months of brutal clashes between Skin Police and Dupe resistance forces—and with nothing but clone corpses and contradictions to show for it—Eckis has had enough. Disillusioned by dead-end intel and the shifting agenda of his superiors, he agrees to an off-the-grid meeting with Noxxon. The truth they uncover will rewrite everything Eckis believes about the Dupe program, the Skin Police, and his own existence.

Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and Daniel Gete (Biker Mice from Mars) rip the curtain back on the darkest corners of identity, rebellion, and control in the issue that changes everything. And trust us—that last page is one hell of a doozy!

*WRITTEN BY JORDAN THOMAS | ART BY DANIEL GETE*

*COVER A BY DANIEL GETE | COVER B BY MARTIN SIMMONDS | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY MARTIN SIMMONDS*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025*

CEMETERY KIDS RUN RABID #4 (OF 4)

Gameplay warps reality in the conclusion, and family and friendships are irrevocably changed forever!

The endgame arrives. Where truths are revealed, souls are obliterated and tears fall. As the Cemetery Kids follow a possessed Pik into the final level of The Blighted Sprawl, the gang finds that victory comes at a tremendous cost.

Join writer Zac Thompson (Into the Unbeing) and artist Daniel Irizarri (Holy West) for the final chapter of their futuristic horror epic. You'll think twice before falling asleep during video games again!

*WRITTEN BY ZAC THOMPSON | ART BY DANIEL IRIZARRI*

*COVER A BY DANIEL IRIZARRI | COVER B BY JENNA CHA | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY JENNA CHA*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 26th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 11/3/2025*

WILD WEST C.O.W.-BOYS OF MOO MESA #3 (OF 4)

GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK CORRAL! Saddle up for a Wild West showdown the likes of which Moo Mesa has never seen!

The sinister shadow-villain known only as Dark Horse has pushed Cowtown to the brink—vanishing half the townsfolk (including Marshal Moo Montana's old mentor, Marey Quine), mutating the other half into feral beasts, and now they've stolen the C.O.W.-Boys' trusty steeds right out from under them!

But Moo Montana, Dakota Dude, and the Cowlorado Kid aren't about to let the villain ride off into the sunset that easy. No sirree, ma'am. It's time to head underground—into the tangled, treacherous tunnel network beneath Moo Mesa!

Writer Matt "Hotshot" Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Juan "Giddyup" Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) wrangle up classic Western grit with mutant mayhem and mystery!

*WRITTEN BY MATT HOTSON | ART BY JUAN GEDEON*

*COVER A BY JUAN GEDEON | COVER B BY ANDREW KRAHNKE | COVER C (HANDBOOK) BY PATRICK SPAZIANTE | FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY JUAN GEDEON | B&W VARIANT (1:20) BY ANDREW KRAHNKE*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOC: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/27/2025*

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #6

"Intergalactic Odyssey" continues—as a new group of foes enters the fray!

Enter the Stalkers—a deadly band of intergalactic mercenaries and elite game hunters making their comic book debut! Fans of the original Biker Mice cartoon series will recognize these cold-blooded killers, now deadlier than ever and armed to the teeth.

Stranded. Outgunned. Hunted. It's a high-octane game of cat and mouse in the cold reaches of space—and only the strongest will ride out alive.

Buckle up for warp-speed action as revved-up writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and turbo-talented artist Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) take on the red planet's iconic freedom fighters!

*WRITTEN BY MATT HOTSON | ART BY JORDI TARRAGONA*

*COVER A BY EDU SOUZA | COVER B (HANDBOOK) BY PATRICK SPAZIANTE | VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JORDI TARRAGONA | FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY JORDI TARRAGONA*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 26th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 11/3/2025*

CAVE GRAVE: WILD WEST TALES HC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

Writer/artist Shawn Kuruneru (The Goddamn Tragedy) explores stories of double-crossing desperation—and hopeless humanity—set against a backdrop of the lawless West in this duology of wild tales.

In "Cave Grave," the art of double-crossing is taken to a new extreme as three struggling thieves attempt to pull off the heist of a lifetime—only to realize they've stolen more than they bargained for.

In "Poor Moon," a cowboy searching for purpose turns to bounty hunting. Catch, return, reward—it's simple, until he picks up a bounty that'll change his life forever. Until the hunter becomes the hunted . . .

*WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY SHAWN KURUNERU*

*ON SALE MARCH 4th, 2026 | $29.99 | 160 PGS. | PC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/9/2026*

BENJAMIN HC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

IN ONE L.A. MOTEL ROOM, A COSMIC QUEST IS ABOUT TO BEGIN . . .

More than just a writer, more than just a science-fiction icon, Benjamin J. Carp was a cultural revolutionary. Over the course of 44 novels and hundreds of short stories—including the counterculture classic The Man They Couldn't Erase—Carp pushed the boundaries of literary respectability for the sci-fi genre and his readers' perception of reality itself . . . until decades of amphetamine abuse and Southern California excess finally ended a mind-bending career that always just escaped mainstream success. He died in 1982.

Until 2025 . . . when Benjamin J. Carp awakens, alive, in a burned-out motel on the fringes of Los Angeles. He remembers dying. He knows he shouldn't exist. Is he a dream? A robot? A ghost? A clone? A simulation? In his own time, Carp pondered all of these scenarios through his fiction—and now, as he treks from Studio City to Venice Beach and onward into the paranoid sprawl of 21st-century Los Angeles, he will be called to investigate his greatest mystery yet: himself.

From Edgar Award nominee and Philip K. Dick Award winner Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, The Last Policeman trilogy) and rising star Leomacs (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss, Ghostlore) comes a uniquely fascinating and hilariously deranged excursion into the metatextual nexus, where existence and oblivion, past and future, genius and madness, and glitter and grim reality all meet just beyond Hollywood Boulevard.

*WRITTEN BY BEN H. WINTERS | ART BY LEOMACS | COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD*

*ON SALE MARCH 11th, 2026 | $24.99 | 104 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/16/2026*

DARK REGARDS SC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

AT LAST—THE TRUE STORY OF THE VIRAL HOAX SO INSANE IT COULD ONLY BE TOLD AS A COMIC BOOK!

From the mind of multi-hyphenate writer-comedian-actor-musician Dave Hill (Tasteful Nudes) and breakout artist Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place) comes the SHOCKINGLY TRUE, TERRIFYINGLY HILARIOUS, AND ONLY MODESTLY EXAGGERATED tale of how one stand-up comedian forged a secret online identity as America's first true black metal icon . . .

Two decades ago, Dave Hill and his first band set out to rock their high school auditorium in a fury of heavy metal hellfire. They failed miserably. Years later, Dave has made a new life for himself as a rising star in the New York comedy scene—a career where getting laughed at on stage is the entire point and not just a tragic consequence. But when Dave's metal ambitions are reawakened by the über self-serious "satanic" genre of Norwegian black metal, Dave creates a ridiculously hyperbolic alter ego and a band to match that, together, reignite the spark of his forgotten rock 'n' roll fantasy. But when Dave's internet-fueled rumors of Witch Taint—a metal band "so extreme that you must remove all sharp objects from the immediate area" when their music is played—spreads all the way to Europe, his story will spiral dangerously out of control as Norway's most extreme black metal butchers come to reap their revenge . . . and put everything and everyone Dave holds dear in the crosshairs (of their axes, which, truth be told, don't actually have crosshairs, but hey, it's a metaphor).

Collects Dark Regards #1–4.

*WRITTEN BY DAVE HILL | ART & COVER BY ARTYOM TOPILIN*

*ON SALE MARCH 25th, 2026 | $19.99 | 112 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 3/2/2026*

BLOOD TYPE SC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

OUT OF THE PAGES OF EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS . . . A MONSTROUS NEW EC COMICS MILESTONE BEGINS!

Meet Ada, an immortal vampire whose misdeeds have landed her on the doorstep of an idyllic Caribbean resort. . . . An island paradise teeming with wealthy tourists and superstitious locals—an ample food supply for the thirsty vamp looking to get away from it all!

But as Ada stalks the boundaries of her new hunting ground, she'll soon become embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse by moonlight . . . as an older, wiser, and entirely different kind of predator reveals its own carnal hunger for greed and power. Who will survive when a brand-new kind of BLOOD TYPE declares war on a cunning bloodsucker with nothing left to lose . . . and what will be left of them?!

From Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (EC's Cruel Universe, Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award–winning artist Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls, Batman: Killer Smile), the fangs are coming out as EC's own blood-splattered, bon vivant vampire Ada rises into the history-marking, first-ever standalone horror series from the most notorious name in terror!

This volume collects EC Comics' Blood Type #1–4 and material from Epitaphs from the Abyss #3.

*WRITTEN BY CORINNA BECHKO | ART BY ANDREA SORRENTINO WITH JONATHAN CASE | COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO*

*ON SALE APRIL 1st, 2026 | $19.99 | 112 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 3/9/2026*

FRANKIE AND THE CURIOUS COCOON QUEST HC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

From Caitlin Rose Boyle (Jonesy, Frankie and the Creepy Cute Critters, and Frankie and the Beastly Bog Song) comes the next Frankie Fairy adventure perfect for young explorers!

Frankie Fairy loves to learn about creepy critters! Joined by her biologist mom, and equipped with a field guide full of creepy critter facts, Frankie finds all aspects of nature fascinating! That is until Tuna, her beloved pet wooly bear caterpillar, is nowhere to be found. Frankie's mom thinks Tuna must finally be entering metamorphosis—a time of change when Tuna would transform from a cuddly caterpillar to a flying moth. Frankie wants Tuna to stay the same little fuzzy worm she's always been. But when she discovers the beauty of the transforming world around her, will she accept that one day, everybody—even Tuna—experiences some kind of change?

*WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY CAITLIN ROSE BOYLE*

*ON SALE MARCH 11th, 2026 | $12.99 | 40 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/16/2026*

SKULLKICKERS COMPACT ATTACK EDITION VOL. 2 SC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

If you love swords, sassery, and a touch of black-hearted violence, then Skullkickers is the book for you!

A trio of hard-headed mercenaries kill monsters and cause havoc in their endless search for money, fame, and adventure, from the lauded and ludicrous team of Jim Zub (Dungeons & Dragons, Conan the Barbarian) and Edwin Huang (Street Fighter), now in a book-friendly format perfect for new readers!

Skullkickers: Compact Attack Edition Volume 2 collects issues #12–23 of glorious, skull-kicking action!

*WRITTEN BY JIM ZUB | ART & COVER BY EDWIN HUANG*

*ON SALE MARCH 18th, 2025 | $17.99 | 304 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/23/2026*

RICK AND MORTY ONI COMPACT COMICS EDITION: AIN'T NOTHING TO FRICK WITH SC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

Technological calamity and a little interdimensional cable interlude from the Ball Fondlers! Get ready for the latest offering of Rick and Morty Oni Compact Comics Edition: Ain't Nothing to Frick With!

Perfect for longtime fans and those new to Rick and Morty, this zany four-story collection features the all-star talents of Zac Gorman (Costume Quest), Kyle Starks (I Hate This Place), Rafer Roberts (Plastic Farm), Zander Cannon (Kaijumax), Fred C. Stresing (Invader ZIM), and Andrew MacLean (Headlopper)!

Collects Rick and Morty (2015) #6, #56–60, Rick and Morty Presents: Rick in a Box #1, and Rick and Morty: Meeseeks, P.I. #1–4!

*WRITTEN BY RAFER ROBERTS, KYLE STARKS, FRED C. STRESING & ANDREW MacLEAN | ART BY ZANDER CANNON, MARC ELLERBY, FRED C. STRESING & ZAC GORMAN | COVER BY MARC ELLERBY*

*ON SALE MARCH 4th, 2026 | $9.99 | 256 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/9/2026*

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC

*ADVANCE SOLICIT*

Enter the Miniseriesverse as you near the heart of the Rick and Morty comics star—the fabled ISSUE #100! Celebrating 10 years of [adult swim]'s groundbreaking animation phenomenon with Oni Press' fifth and final massive 10th anniversary omnibus!!

Collecting the Rick and Morty miniseries Go to Hell, Ever After, Worlds Apart, and Corporate Assets, Rick and Morty Presents: Jaguar #1, Rick and Morty Presents: Death Stalkers #1, and the super-size, super disturbing, super self-referential Rick and Morty #100!

*WRITTEN BY RYAN FERRIER, SAM MAGGS, JAMES ASMUS, JOSH TRUJILLO, ALEX FIRER, MARC ELLERBY & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS | ART BY JARRETT WILLIAMS, CONSTANZA OROZA, TONY FLEECS, MARC ELLERBY, EMMETT HOBBES, SARAH STERN, FRED C. STRESING & RYAN LEE | COVER DESIGN BY SCOTT SIGIUCHI*

*ON SALE MARCH 18th, 2026 | $75.00 | 520 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 2/23/2026*

BANANA SIOULE VOL. 1: HELENA SC

From the co-creator and artist of the internationally celebrated Last Man series!

The first rule of the Sioule: There are no rules. Of all the international disciplines, the Sioule is the most violent and most dangerous—but also the most mediafriendly. This brutal cocktail of rugby and dodgeball attracts millions of viewers to each match, and social networks go wild for the players who become international celebrities. From the far reaches of her countryside, Hélèna is far from interested in any of this madness. When she is not helping her father on the family farm, she goes camping by the sea with her friends. Life is peaceful. But her father dreams of another destiny for her, a better life than cleaning up dung! One day, when a stray leather ball catches her eye and triggers something new in her . . . what if her future was at the Superior School of Sioule? Nothing is certain. To make a place for yourself in this ultra-testosterone-fueled environment, you'll have to use your elbows and your knuckles!

*WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY MICHAËL SANLAVAILLE*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5th, 2025 | $19.99 | 200 PGS. | B&W | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/13/2025*

OGREST VOL. 2 SC

Set within the video-game universe of Wakfu, the popular online role-playing game and animated series on Netflix!

Communication between Otomai and Ogrest seems to have broken down. Dathura is the only peacekeeper in the trio. Their island, once a peaceful haven, is attracting far too many visitors. If it isn't adventurers in search of the Dofus, it's a visit from the Brotherhood, a dark organization that makes Otomai imagine the worst. And now Lupa and her mercenaries are eyeing the island. Will she become the center of a hellish spiral?

*WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY MIG*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19th, 2025 | $19.99 | 192 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/27/2025*

MFKZ VOL. 3: REVELATIONS HC

Based on the Netflix film of the same name, this award-winning comic book series has taken the US by storm!

On the eve of a seemingly inevitable Third World War, DMC is in the grip of unprecedented riots under the repression of Section Z7. Vinz and Angelino find themselves prisoners of the terrible Machos in a secret base in the middle of the desert. While Angelino suffers from increasingly frequent anxiety attacks, Vinz takes the lead and proves that he is not the loser everyone takes him to be. Only the guardians of Lucha Ultima seem to grasp the signs announcing the end of the world. Will their masked souls find the path to salvation and the redemption of humanity?

*WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY GUILLAUME "RUN" RENARD*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 12th, 2025 | $24.99 | 136 PGS. | FC | IOD: 9/27/2025 | FOC: 10/20/2025*

