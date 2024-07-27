Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amazon Fire SDCC, Cruel Universe, ec comics, Epitaphs From The Abyss

Oni Press' SDCC Presentation: EC Epitaphs From The Abyss Now 12 Issues

Oni Press came out to the Diamond Retailer Lunch event at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday to talk about EC Comics.

Oni Press came out to the Diamond Retailer Lunch event at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday. And Bleeding Cool managed to get a look at their presentation. But what they really wanted to talk about was one thing, EC Comics. The horror/sci-fi comic book magazine of legend, returning with Epitaphs From The Abyss and Cruel Universe, with record breaking sales for the publisher.

Because it seems that Epitaphs From The Abyss #1, which came out this week, was their best-selling single-issue comic book of all time.

While Cruel Universe to follow it, is the second best-selling single issue comic book of all time.

So much so that Epitaphs From The Abyss has been extended to a twelve-issue series.

And we got looks at upcoming covers and interior art for both series as well as planned creator line-ups. Including sneak peeks at new work from Jason Aaron, Jorge Fornes, Tyler Crook, Matt Kindt and Klaus Janson. Man, is there anything Jason Aaron isn't writing right now?

There is also the launch of a third series, Shiver Suspenstories in December…

And dark fantasy anthology DC Comics series Cruel Kingdom to come in January…

And just because retailer cannot live on EC Comics alone, the return of Jay Stephens' Dwellings with a Hallowe'en special and a second series, called Second Stories, for 2025.

We have seen the Diamond Retailer Lunch return at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to Mark Fenton and Heather Stirewalt on the scene at San Diego Comic-Con for helping us out in one hell of a pinch. You can read all about announcements and presentations from a number of publishers by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. There are plenty more reports to run on a Saturday morning after the Eisners and before the show kicks off later today. How can it be the Saturday of San Diego Comic-Con already? I simply refuse to believe it.

