Oni Press To Launch Sectaurs #1 At San Diego Comic-Con

Dennis Culver and Ramon Bachs are the creative team behind the new Sectaurs comic book series from Oni Press, launching at SDCC.

Dennis Culver and Ramon Bachs are the creative team behind the new Sectaurs comic book series from Oni Press, scheduled to be published in October. But it will receive an early launch at San Diego Comic-Con in a couple of weeks, as part of their Nacelleverse.

"Millennia past, on the distant planet Symbion, a genetic experiment failed, and evolution took a strange turn. The result of this cataclysm? A world where insects can grow to monstrous proportions, and whose inhabitants have taken on the weird and wondrous characteristics of insects themselves! Telepathically bonded in battle, Sectaurs warriors unite with their insect companions in the ultimate fight for survival! Return to the fantastic alien realm of Symbion as the heroes of this classic '80s toy line return to forge their legend anew in an all-new series from Oni Press and the Nacelle Company!

"I'm beyond thrilled to help Nacelle and Oni reinvent SECTAURS for the 21st Century!" said Dennis Culver. "The Warriors of Symbion are like nothing you've ever seen before in comics. It's GAME OF THRONES, but with BUGS instead of dragons!"

"Of the many beloved properties in the NacelleVerse, SECTAURS holds a special place of reverence for anyone who was first introduced to these characters in the pages of their original Marvel Comics series by legendary creators Bill Mantlo and Mark Texeira," said Hunter Gorinson, President & Publisher of Oni Press. "It's a huge joy to see them return to life in spectacularly raucous and rousing fashion at the hands of Dennis Culver and Ramon Bachs – two creators with a penchant for fusing sci-fi, fantasy, and high-flying heroics into pure comic book spectacle."

"Sectaurs is an important piece of the overall NacelleVerse story and we're thrilled to finally be able to kick off that exhilarating tale with our friends at Oni Press," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "We want to honor the rich history of Sectaurs, and issue #1 is a major first step in that direction."

Sectaurs: Warriors of Symbion was a line of action figures released by Coleco in 1985, created by Lawrence Mass, Tim Clarke, and Maureen Trotto, blending people with insects, spiders and scorpions. With Prince Dargon, ruler of the peaceful Shining Realm of Prosperon, and his allies are in conflict with the forces of Empress Devora, ruler of the Dark Domain of Synax, and her henchmen for possession of the Hyves, fortresses of an ancient civilization holding the key to ultimate power. Marvel Comics released a limited series of Sectaurs comics, written by Bill Mantlo. Mark Texeira drew the first two issues, Steve Geiger drew issues 3-8, and the characters were also adapted for an animated miniseries.

SECTAURS #1 (of 3)

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Arty by RAMON BACHS

Cover A by DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover B by ADAM POLLINA & ULISES ARREOLA

Cover C by FRANCIS PORTELA & LEONARDO PACIAROTTI

Full Art Variant by (1:10) DUSTIN WEAVER

Variant Cover by (1:20) RAMON BACHS

Homage Variant by (1:50) A.J. JOTHIKUMAR & ANDREW DALHOUSE

Blank Cover Also Available ON SALE OCTOBER 23rd, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

IOC: 8/29/2024

FOC: 9/30/2024

