Opus Comics Grab Another – Bill & Ted Joins Frank Frazetta

Bill & Ted Roll the Dice #1 is a new comic book series, taking on the comic license for the film franchise, previously held by Marvel Comics, Slave Labor, Boom Studios and IDW. And now picked up by Opus Publishing, the hottest new comic book publisher on the stands and part of games company Incendium with former IDW editor and writer, Denton Tipton, as Executive Editor of Opus. And Bill & Ted Roll the Dice #1, out in June, will start a new line for the comic book franchise. And Bill & Ted joins Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer, as the Roloxes of former IDW and Heavy Metal executives collide.

Bill & Ted Roll the Dice #1 is written by James Asmus – who also took on Quantum & Woody after Christopher Priest at Valiant, with art by Wayne Nichols. Each issue will also have a sub-origin story of Chuck De Nomolos, the villain in Bogus Journey, and Rufus, written by John Barber and drawn by Andrew Currie.

Bill and Ted Roll the Dice Issue #1

The time-traveling duo are back in a monthly series of most excellent adventures! Go to Hell with Bill and Ted as they must save their souls with saving rolls! Old friend Joan of Arc, Aleister Crowley, Niccolò Paganini, and… Doctor Feelgood round out the party taking on the Game Master… Satan, himself! Plus, the "Secret Origin of Chuck De Nomolos"! Shipping June, 2022

Interior Artwork by Andrew Currie

Written by James Asmus and John Barber

Letters by Jacob Bascle

Edited by Llexi Leon and Denton Tipton

Set after the events of Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, the story follows the Wyld Stallyns as they're sent back to hell, this time by Satan himself. There, they'll have to play a fantasy RPG (think Dungeons and Dragons, Bill and Ted-style) to save the band and their souls. Along they way they'll run into their old pal Joan of Arc, occultust Aleister Crowley, and many others including, we kid you not, Doctor Feelgood. Mötley Crüe air guitar!