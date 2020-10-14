Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now

I get so many questions about this. And have never had an answer – until now. The Providence Compendium collection, collecting Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows' 12-issue HP Lovecraft epic was meant to have been published this year, but has now been rescheduled for February/March 2021. But are taking orders now.

Avatar Press, who also publish Bleeding Cool, have confirmed details of what they call their "most demanded product in our history". The complete 480 page Providence Compendium collection, will be accompanied by the release of the Nightmares of Providence art book.

Nightmares of Providence is a 48-page B&W book featuring all-new art from creators including Gabriel Andrade, Christian Zanier, Ivan Rodriguez, and Daniel Gete. Stretch goals will include added pages. The release plan includes a Kickstarter in a couple of weeks with these sets, and a print date of February/March 2021. There will be a paperback edition that will be available everywhere early summer 2021, but the Hardcover edition being offered on Kickstarter will only be available that way or directly from Avatar, and not sold through Diamond or Amazon.

The Nightmares book will be included in higher Kickstarter pledges – but is also available as a bonus for customers who order the book directly from Avatar through Comic Cavalcade. The Nightmares of Providence #1 Deep One cover is a bonus for all consumers who order directly from Avatar, that is not going to be part of the lower levels on the Kickstarter.

So, to guarantee a copy, you can order below, with some selected bonus options as well. Direct sales will only be available until October 24th or until they sell out.

And, yes, you can get copies signed by Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows. Something previously almost-impossible to get, now even harder. Avatar Press stated that they will be offering these ad donation levels on the Kickstarter in a few weeks if they haven't sold out, but direct sales now will guarantee it, and will include the bonus Nightmares book.

Here is how Providence was originally described.

In Alan Moore's most carefully considered work in decades, Moore deconstructs all of Lovecraft's concepts, reinventing the entirety of his work inside a painstakingly researched framework of American history. Both sequel and prequel to Neonomicon, Providence begins in 1919 and blends the mythical visions of HP Lovecraft flawlessly into the cauldron of racial and sexual intolerance that defined that era on the East Coast of America. Every line from artist Jacen Burrows is perfectly honed to complete this immersive experience. The result is a breathtaking masterpiece of sequential art that will define modern horror for this generation. Invoking a comparison it to a prior literary masterpiece is not something to be handled lightly, but in scope, importance and execution: Providence is the Watchmen of horror. Moore has designed every cover, every single page, and every nuance of this work to create his most fully-realized vision to date. There are no ads, all 32 pages are written by Moore, and Jacen Burrows has spent the past two years slaving over the finest detail possible on the pages. The entire work is already written, intricately crafted to tie the most nuanced threads together over the breadth of the series. Painstakingly researched, meticulously produced, this is a sequential masterpiece that will serve as important a call to the next generation of comic book writers as Watchmen did 30 years ago: this is a definitive demonstration of just how good a comic book can be.