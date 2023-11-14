Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Sinister Sons, Sinson

Origin of Sinister Son Sinson, or Is He Korg? (Green Lantern Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Green Lantern #5 from Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi, Xermanico and David Lafuente, with news of Sinson.

Today sees the publication of Green Lantern #5 from Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi, Xermanico, and David Lafuente, and while Sinestro gets mad in the main strip, Tomasi finds a way to continue the super Sons that he can't write anymore, as The Sinister Sons, with Sinson, a potential son of Sinister.

Depending on who or what you believe. And whether or not he has drawn on a moustache.

Sinson is now named Korg from Korugar. Korugar was one of a number of planets subjugated by Sinestro and home to Green Lantern, Katma Tui, who helped overthrow Sinestro and took sinestro's position in the corps. She was later succeeded by Soranik Natu. In the New 52 reboot, Volthoom devoured the planet of Korugar and inspired Sinestro to rage.

If Sinson is also from Korugar, will he be taking a Superman role in the DC Universe? Not only son of Sinestro but last son of Korugar? Or has reality been revamped once more? And whom wil be the son joining Sinson in The Sinister Sons for 2024?

GREEN LANTERN #5 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

THE RAGE OF THAAL SINESTRO! Sinestro has seized control of Ferris Air! As the rage builds to cataclysmic levels within Hal Jordan's most vicious adversary, the power of the Red Lantern ring has turned Sinestro's wrath into a planetwide fury! Hal's only hope? To break United Planets law and lure the villain out into the final frontier… Then, in Rise of the Sinson: Part Two, Sinson's plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face him in combat! The march toward Sinister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023 GREEN LANTERN #6 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

IT'S COME DOWN TO THIS! Hal Jordan, Earth's Green Lantern, finally faces off against his former mentor, Sinestro, whose power to instill fear has been replaced with an elemental rage that could level the planet he once swore to protect. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023 GREEN LANTERN #7 CVR A EDWIN GALMON

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Lafuente (CA) Edwin Galmon

THE DEATH OF A MAJOR GREEN LANTERN CHARACTER REVEALED! After his explosive confrontation with Sinestro, Green Lantern is confronted by the United Planets Lanterns for illegally operating within the quarantine zone, and the mystery of what took place on Korugar is finally revealed! PLUS: THE FINALE TO THE ORIGIN OF SINSON, AND THE LEAD-IN TO THE NEW SINISTER SONS SERIES! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

