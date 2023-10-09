Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Speculator Corner | Tagged: green lantern, Sinson, speculators

Speculator Corner: Sinson in Tomorrow's Green Lantern #4 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Green Lantern #4 will have the first appearance of one of the Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente!. But which one?

Tomorrow's Green Lantern #4 by promises a chance to "meet the all-new character SINSON, in the first installment of a prelude story the to upcoming Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente!" while next month states "in Rise of the Sinson: Part Two, Sinson's plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face him in combat! The march toward Sinister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment!"

Which suggests that January 2024 will bring a new Sinister Sons series by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente, in a fashion ythat Yomasi and Gleason brought to the Super Sons with Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, until it all got Bendisterized. But who will these Sinister Sons be? Well tomorrow's Green Lantern #5 lays out at least one of them.

This is Sinson. Son of… sin. Or rather…

…the son of Sinestro. And hence the Son Of Sin. Now, Sinestro has had other prodigy, namely Soranik Natu. But she is not one (how many are there) of his sons. Now it has been notable that mini-versions of characters, whether offspring or otherwise, have become very popular over at Marvel Spider-Man books, with Spider-Boy, Rek-Rap, Red Goblin, Kid Venom and more. Is Green Lantern wanting in on this action with Sinson? And who will the other of the Sinister Sons be? Green Lantern #4 is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Maybe pick up the 1:25 Lafuente cover if you can…

GREEN LANTERN #4 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

GUEST-STARRING THE FLASH! NEW CHARACTER DEBUT: SINSON! After Sinestro's attack on Ferris Air, Hal calls in a fast friend for help. This brave and bold duo comes one step closer to uncovering the mystery of Sinestro's plans, all while Hal continues to figure out what it means to be the only Green Lantern on Earth! PLUS: Meet the all-new character SINSON, in the first installment of a prelude story the to upcoming Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023 GREEN LANTERN #5 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

THE RAGE OF THAAL SINESTRO! Sinestro has seized control of Ferris Air! As the rage builds to cataclysmic levels within Hal Jordan's most vicious adversary, the power of the Red Lantern ring has turned Sinestro's wrath into a planetwide fury! Hal's only hope? To break United Planets law and lure the villain out into the final frontier… Then, in Rise of the Sinson: Part Two, Sinson's plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face him in combat! The march toward Sinister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023 GREEN LANTERN #6 CVR A XERMANICO

(W) Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Xermanico, David Lafuente (CA) Xermanico

IT'S COME DOWN TO THIS! Hal Jordan, Earth's Green Lantern, finally faces off against his former mentor, Sinestro, whose power to instill fear has been replaced with an elemental rage that could level the planet he once swore to protect. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

