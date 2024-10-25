Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000ad, jude dredd

Oscar Wilde Joins Judge Dredd/2000AD- Rebellion January 2025 Solicits

Oscar Wilde joins 2000AD in Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West by Ian Edginton and Tiernen Trevallion in Rebellion January 2025 solicits

Article Summary Oscar Wilde features in 2000AD's Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West, coming January 2025.

Judge Dredd faces new foes in Soft by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, and Jake Lynch.

Garth Ennis writes gripping tales in Battle Action and Johnny Red: The Hurricane.

Discover thrills in Monster Fun, Rogue Trooper, and Judge Dredd: A Better World.

Oscar Wilde joins 2000AD in Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West by Ian Edginton and Tiernen Trevallion in 2000AD for 2025, as well as Judge Dredd, Batkle Action, Monster Fun and more in Rebellion January 2025 solicits and solicitations, though reaching the USA in February and March.

2000 AD NOV 2024 PROGS (JAN 2024 SHIPPING) PROGS 2414-2417 (

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241785

(W) Ian Edington, Alec Worley, John Tomlinson, Rob Williams, Dan Abnett (A) Simon Coleby, Eoin Coveney, Arthur Wyatt, Jake Lynch, Mark Harrison (A / CA) Tiernen Trevallion

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The line-up that commenced in the Xmas prog barrels through January as Constanta and Oscar Wilde discover monsters in the Old West in Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West by Ian Edginton & Tiernen Trevallion; Hawk investigates a city under a spell in Hawk the Slayer: The Last of Her Kind by Alec Worley & Simon Coleby; an ancient ceremony is afoot in Portals & Black Goo: A Quorum of Fiends by John Tomlinson & Eoin Coveney; Judge Dredd faces enemies within in "Soft" by Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt & Jake Lynch; and Cyd reunites with an old friend in the finale to "The Out" Book 4 by Dan Abnett & Mark Harrison!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #6 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241786

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Keith Burns, Mike Dorey (CA) Andy Clarke

Garth Ennis and Keith Burns continue A Couple of Heroes. As Johnny Red flies his final mission, his nemesis, Von Jurgen, has his own mission in mind-one last dogfight, one last chance to kill Johnny. Garth Ennis also writes the second story in this issue, as Hellman takes A Walk in the Woods and discovers horrific things that shake him to his core, drawn by Hellman's original artist, Mike Dorey.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #476 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241787

(W) Ian Edington, Dan Abnett, Alex Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand (A) Paul McCaffrey, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, P. J. Holden, Anna Readman (CA) Dave Taylor

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's the start of a new Judge Dredd story as an A.I. entity claims asylum in "Messiah Complex" by Ian Edginton & Paul McCaffrey; plus there's more thrills and spills in Lawless by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh: 'Two Months Off' by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; Fargo & McBane: 'New York's Finest' by Ken Niemand & Anna Readman. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

MONSTER FUN #27

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241788

(W) Alec Worley, Stacey Whittle, Ned Hartley, Derek Fridolfs, Pete Wells (A) Brett Parson, Abigail Bulmer, Matt Baxter, Rebecca Morse, Stephen Webster, Wayne Thompson, Andreas Butzcbach, P. J. Holden (A / CA) Ruairi Coleman

2025 is finally here and with it comes another terror-iffic issue of Monster Fun! What better way to kick off the new year than with your favorite strips. Gums, Captain Zom, Witch Vs Warlock, Martha's Monster Make Up, Sir Render and the cast of the Fright Shift are back to put a smile on your face, while Crabbe's Crusaders and 'Peaches' Creatures provide some tantilising action! This issue marks the welcome return of our resident artist, Andi, who will be showing you how to draw another character from the Monster Fun crew.

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

ESSENTIAL ROGUE TROOPER GN THE TRAITOR GENERAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241791

(W) Gerry Finley-Day, Gordon Rennie (A) Colin Wilson, P. J. Holden (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

The second volume in the Essential line featuring 2000 AD's legendary war machine, Rogue Trooper! Rogue Trooper, the last of the GIs, continues his hunt for the man responsible for the Quartz Zone Massacre, which cost the lives of his comrades. After narrowing his list of suspects to four high-ranking officers, Rogue travels to a downed satellite which serves as the hideout of the Marauders, a renegade force of deserters and space bandits. But the hunter becomes the hunted when Rogue falls into a trap set by the Marauders' leader-the Traitor General himself! Written by Gerry Finley-Day and Gordon Rennie, with art by Cam Kennedy, Colin Wilson and P.J. Holden, this volume concludes the hunt for the Traitor General.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

JOHNNY RED THE HURRICANE HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241793

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Keith Burns

British pilot Johnny Red leads his Falcon squadron through the battle of Stalingrad where he must defend the city from waves of Nazi Messerschmitts, but Johnny and his fellow pilots become trapped behind enemy lines where they must survive one of the most terrible battles of the whole war. Written by Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and drawn by Keith Burns (Battle Action), Hurricane is the first volume of The Treasury of British Comics presentation of the complete adventure of Johnny Red.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

JUDGE DREDD A BETTER WORLD TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV241794

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt (A) Boo Cook, Jake Lynch (A / CA) Henry Flint

A Better World is a modern Judge Dredd classic, a powerful story focusing on a large-scale experiment with the aim of making Mega-City One a better place for the citizens who live there, but if the experiment is successful them the power of the Judges could well be destroyed. Writers Rob Williams and Arthur Wyatt, with artist Henry Flint, craft a taut political thriller that challenges readers to reassess what they think of the world of Judge Dredd.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!