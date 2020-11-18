Other History Of The DCU Retailer Variants For Black History Month

DC Comics are majorly upping their retailer exclusive cover variant opportunities in February. Sometimes you get one a month, occasionally you get two, but for the 28 days of February 2021, you get three. I can see why DC is stepping up their numbers, basically you add thousands of sales, someone else does all of the work and all you do is sign off on the work of your pre-approved freelancers. The store is on the hook for 3.000-5,000 copies and there's no limit to the amount of stores wanting to make their own collectable. The only danger is that if you do too many, like Marvel, they become less special and less desirable for collectors.

DC's choice of titles for February is a curious one, with three new opportunities for card stock retailer variant covers, DC Love is a Battlefield #1, The Other History of the DC Universe #1, Future State: The Next Batman #4.

DC Love is a Battlefield for Valentine's Day is a thick ten dollar anthology without tie-in appeal (though it does have former Bleeding Cool contributor Andrew Wheeler's first DC story), The Next Batman is the final issue rather than the first and the Other History book is published next week – but the retailer variants will be made available in February for Black History Month. These covers are being designed to increase lesser sales instead of making a huge impact with a big launch book in launch month. DC's recent history with retailer variants has been to make big lines bigger, this is out of step with that plan.

But those retailers who do fancy taking part are encouraged to contact Dustin Kitchens, DC's Specialist – Sales no later than Friday, this week.

DC Love is a Battlefield #1 is an 80-page anthology one-shot arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, written and illustrated by a variety of creators and headlined by DC couples including Batman and Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, and Mister Miracle and Big Barda.

The Other History of the DC Universe #1 debuts in comic shops this month, and returns in February for retailer custom cover editions as part of DC's celebration of Black History Month. The issue, written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley and illustrated by Giuseppe Cammuncoli and Andrea Cucchi, focuses on the history of Jefferson Pierce, better known as Black Lightning.

Future State: The Next Batman #4 brings the four-issue Future State series starring Gotham City's new Dark Knight to a close. The issue features stories by John Ridley and Laura Braga ("The Next Batman"), Vita Ayala and Aneke ("Batgirls"), and Paula Sevenbergen and Emanuela Lupacchino ("Gotham City Sirens").