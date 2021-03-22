Out Of Body, Bunny Mask, 7 Swords in AfterShock Comics June Solicits

AfterShock Comics is launching three comic book series in June 2021, Out Of Body #1 by Peter Milligan and Inaki Miranda, Bunny Mask #1 by Paul Tobin and Andrea Mutti, and Seven Swords #1 by Evan Daugherty and Riccardo Mattina, And we also get the return of the delayed BabyTeeth by Donny Cates and Garry Brown. Here are the AfterShock Comics' full June 2021 solicits and solicitations.

OUT OF BODY #1 CVR A MIRANDA

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211335

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan's soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Do-rian Gray?A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.

From award-winning comic book writer Peter Milligan (X-Force, X-Statix) and artistic sensation Inaki Miranda (WE LIVE, Harley Quinn) comes an awesome new dimension in horror and

mystery!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BUNNY MASK #1 CVR A MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211337

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

A new horror series from the creator of the Eisner-nominated Colder!

Sealed in a cave before the dawn of man, released by a crazed madman, Bunny Mask walks our world once more. But for what dark purpose does she use her unnatural powers? And what's her connection to Bee Foster, a young girl murdered by her father fourteen years ago? In order to save his life – and his sanity – one man will have to discover the truth of what waits behind the mask.

Writer Paul Tobin (Colder) and artist Andrea Mutti (MANIAC OF NEW YORK, Hellblazer) unleash an eons old legend upon an unsuspecting world – one that'll make your most horrific

nightmare feel like a walk in the park!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SEVEN SWORDS #1 CVR A CLARKE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211340

(W) Evan Daugherty (A) Riccardo Mattina (CA) Andy Clarke

A weary and jaded D'Artagnan is drawn into a final conflict with the wicked Cardinal Richelieu, whose ruthless quest for power has led him to the supernatural.But the Last Musketeer can't defeat these infernal enemies alone.

To save the world, he'll need to join forces with seven iconic swashbuckling heroes: Don Juan, Captain Blood, Cyrano de Bergerac, to name a few.SEVEN SWORDS, who must overcome their host of differences and work together if they have any hope of thwarting Richelieu's diabolical plans.

From writer EVAN DAUGHERTY (writer of films such as Snow White and the Huntsman,

Divergent and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and illustrator Riccardo Mattina comes high

adventure with a cutting edge!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SILVER CITY #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211342

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Luca Merli (CA) Roberta Ingranata

Ru recalls the horrific truth behind her untimely death. Meanwhile, a group discovery about Junie awakens Ru's sense of justice, sending them all on a dangerous mission, fraught with

unknown peril, and some inexplicable new powers.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BABYTEETH #18 (RES) (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211343

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Garry Brown

The world is ending. Seems like the perfect time for a family reunion.

"Seriously guys, just go buy this comic…BABYTEETH is consistently one of the best comics out there." – James Ferguson, HorrorTalk

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211344

(W) Graham Nolan (A/CA) Bret Blevins

Things heat up as the girls are separated and wind up in different dimensions! Pitch fights for his life against Ditko! Abby and Cece, stuck in a dimension that seems upside down, meet the Abstractors, and Savannah and Nadira find Anna Nightlinger. But are they too late?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROJECT PATRON #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211345

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

Thirty years ago, THE PATRON died, only for the United Nations to replace him with a perfect robotic duplicate.

Now, the monster responsible for The Patron's death has returned, threatening to expose the Project Patron team. But with one of their own dead, is the team strong enough to fight on?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PHANTOM ON SCAN #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211346

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Mark Torres

With the body count rising around them, a group of doomed psychics confronts a telekinetic murderer who is venting his rage against anyone in his path. Their mental gifts are both the key to their survival and the path to their own destruction, as they move ever closer to uncovering the awful secrets the Trellux Institute is protecting.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNDONE BY BLOOD OTHER SIDE OF EDEN #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211347

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Sami Kivela

In the wake of tragedy, Silvano makes his way across the border only to discover that nothing ever works out quite the way we expect. Meanwhile, Solomon Eaton makes a border crossing of his own, forgetting his moral compass on the other side.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BEQUEST #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211348

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Freddie Williams II (CA) Freddie Williams

The epic conclusion as the War Party converges on Washington, D.C. to stop the Mad Monk and his American Acolytes from murdering a god!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211349

(W) Elliott Kalan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

The horrifying ride of the Death Train has come to its final stop, and Gina Greene is now the most hated woman in New York, scapegoated for the blood on the city's hands. Life goes on, and no one has learned the right lesson – just as Maniac Harry rears his masked face again! Meanwhile, little girl survivor Lena becomes obsessed with the one clue that might lead to Har-ry's defeat – but will anyone believe her?

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NUCLEAR FAMILY #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211350

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Tony Shasteen

Thrust into an alternate reality where the Cold War turned hot and nuclear fire rained down on America, the McClean family is faced with a future replete with nuclear experimentation and deadly political machinations. Even if the McCleans can make it back to their own timeline, is there any way to avoid the post-apocalyptic future awaiting them?

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211351

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Lee Ferguson

The world's largest Colossal has been murdered and Winston Wallis – the last human in a world of monsters – has been called in to solve it. Win will need to lean on his ability to be impossibly lucky in order to solve this case…and survive it.

From Brandon Thomas (Excellence) and Lee Ferguson (Sam and His Talking Gun), the critically-acclaimed creators of The Many Adventures of Miranda Mercury, comes a bold new series filled with mystery, monsters and magic! This volume collects the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $16.99

KAIJU SCORE TP VOL 01

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR211352

(W) James Patrick (A/CA) Rem Broo

Film rights acquired by Sony Pictures!

It's the most dangerous heist ever attempted. Four desperate criminals are going all in on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to steal millions in art and turn their miserable lives around. The catch? They have to pull it off under the nose of a one-thousand-ton Kaiju. And a giant monster might just be the least of their problems.

Brought to you by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), KAIJU SCORE is what happens when a Quentin Tarantino film takes place smack in the middle of a Godzilla movie. This 128-page volume contains the entire first arc, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $16.99