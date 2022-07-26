Pa Kent's War Crimes During World War 2 (Superman Space Age Spoilers)

Once upon a time, Superman: Space Age would have been part of DC Comics 5G and the new DC Comics Timeline that would have seen Clark Kent become Superman in the nineteen sixties. That was all done away with, but you can see the vestigial aspects in Superman & The Authority, and now from Marc Russell and Michael Allred who have taken it further, probably than they may have been allowed at the time – now that it is out of continuity and supposedly doesn't matter. But we know that everything happened and everything matters. Including giving Pa Kent, Jonathan Kent, Superman's adoptive father a new history fighting in World War II. In the original comic books, Jonathan Kent enlisted in the army to fight against the Japanese in World War II, was captured by Japanese forces in 1944, and listed as missing in action until he was released.

In today's Superman: Space Age #1 we get to hear Pa Kent tell one of his war stories, fighting on the Pacific front. And it does not go well.

So if Superman was to bring about World War III by going for a spin into Soviet airspace in the mid-sixties… well at least it is keeping it in the family.

SUPERMAN SPACE AGE #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE ALLRED

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron, The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters. Retail: $9.99 07/26/2022