Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Panick, pokemon

Panick Entertainment November 2025 Full Solicits With T.A.M.A. #4

Panick Entertainment seems to have had quite the hit with T.A.M.A. Here's the full November 2025 solicits with Savager and Black Diamond.

Article Summary Panick Entertainment unveils its full November 2025 solicits featuring T.A.M.A., Savager, and Black Diamond.

T.A.M.A. #4 continues the horror saga as Kit faces the deadly truth about his virtual pet’s killer instincts.

Black Diamond #3 dives deeper into Nordic folk horror, with parents confronting cult terror in the snowy Alps.

Savager #2 sees a vengeful survivor and parasite host navigating post-apocalyptic threats and survival.

Panick Entertainment seems to have had quite the hit with T.A.M.A. and Nintendo haven't sued yet so that's a good thing. Here are Panick's full November 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Savager and Black Diamond as well.

T.A.M.A #4 (OF 6)

The hottest new original book of the year continues as it's become crystal clear that TAMA's a murderous beast. As TAMA's victims become more personal to Kit, can the grieving teen bring himself to turn off his furry fearsome "friend"? And what atrocious tragedy will occur this issue to someone dear to him? "*T.A.M.A.* takes the best bits of *Stranger Things* – a blend of nostalgia and modern-age horror – and combines them with the kind of pot-boiling thriller that was popular around the same time as Pokemon's debut. The result is… a perfect '90s time capsule that stands the test of time." — Russ Burlingame (CBR, ScreenRant). THE VIRTUAL PET THAT WANTS TO KILL 'EM ALL!

*WRITER: Adam Schlagman, Doug Pasko | ARTIST: Daniel HDR | COLORS: Peter Pantazis*

*COVERS: Cover A by Ashley Witter (788362849597-00411), Cover B by Daniel HDR (788362849597-00421), Cover C by Tony Fleecs (788362849597-0041100331, Purchase 10 copies of Cover A and/or B to buy 1 copy of Cover C)*

*PAGES: 32 | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | RATED M HORROR | ON SALE: NOVEMBER 19, 2025 | FOC: OCTOBER 20, 2025*

BLACK DIAMOND #3 (OF 4)

A chilling Nordic thriller unfolds as PANICK ENTERTAINMENT presents *BLACK DIAMOND*, a gripping mini-series fusing Hitchcock's psychological tension with the folk horror of *The Wicker Man*. Previously, a family's ski trip turns into a nightmare when their son is kidnapped by a cult that sacrifices children to summon snow. The death cult now demands a female child. Victoria and Owen decided to do the unthinkable – they plan to kidnap one. The descent into terror continues in *Black Diamond* issue 3.

*WRITER: Brendan Columbus | ARTIST: Danilo Beyruth | COLORS: Lee Loughridge | COVER A: Ben Templesmith*

*788362849603-00311 | PAGES: 32 | FULL COLOR | $5.99 | RATED M HORROR | ON SALE: NOVEMBER 12, 2025 | FOC: OCTOBER 13, 2025*

SAVAGER #2 (OF 4)

Nearly a century after Earth fell to cosmic parasites, only the SAVAGER—Riley Phillips, a former secret service agent fused with a deadly alien—remains. Driven by vengeance, he roams the wasteland, guided by the voice within. Evading the Dwellers – the shells of dead humans hosting parasites – he tracks a human, Kiya, to the Nix, a vast underground refuge now reduced to a dozen starving survivors guarding a deadly secret. Fighting his parasite's urge to kill them, Savager agrees to help find a missing scout. But can he and Kiya locate him before the Dwellers rip the Nix's location from his mind?

*WRITER: Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton | ARTIST: Kewber Baal | COLORS: Shimerys Baal | COVER: Shane Pierce*

*788362849610-00211 | PAGES: 32 | FULL COLOR | $5.99 | RATED M HORROR | ON SALE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | FOC: OCTOBER 6, 2025*

*TIMETOPANICK.COM @time.to.panick @timetopanick.bsky.social*

*Note: Previously referenced as part of Panick Entertainment's October 2025 solicits, but issue #2 is confirmed for November release.*[]

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!