Patrick Gleason Brings His Webhead To His Man-Thing

This is all everyone wants from Patrick Gleason right now. Webhead covers of the entire Marvel Universe and beyond. And so Marvel have managed to persuade him with money to do the same for the Avengers: Curse Of The Man-Thing #1 Webhead cover variant.

To help honor the 50th anniversary of Man-Thing, Patrick Gleason has delivered another showstopping cover, depicting the misunderstood swamp monster in Gleason's now iconic cover style. On sale in March, this gripping piece of artwork will grace the cover of AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1. Critically-acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel Comics debut with the series, joined by rising star artist Francesco Mobili (Old Man Hawkeye) as they launch this three-part Marvel Universe-spanning saga that will redefine Man-Thing for a new age.

To be published by Marvel on March the 31st.

AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210642

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) Patrick Gleason

BURN AT THE TOUCH OF THE HARROWER!

Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a blockbuster celebration of MAN-THING'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY! For decades, the Man-Thing has haunted the Florida Everglades. Now a new enemy has hijacked his body on a quest to take his incendiary abilities global! We wake to fear as gargantuan monoliths menace cities worldwide, with only the AVENGERS standing between the population of Earth and a planetwide inferno. Can they save Man-Thing in time to douse the fires? And does the man inside the thing, TED SALLIS, even want to be saved? Introducing a sensational new villain, THE HARROWER! PART 1 of 3! Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Here are some of his previous examples for comparison…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

VENOM #33 KIB