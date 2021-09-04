Peach Momoko Sees Demon Days: Rising Storm Bring In Thor and Storm

Another installment in Peach Momoko's Demon Days saga arrives this December. Demon Days: Rising Storm #1 will be the fourth issue in this quarterly series written and drawn by Momoko as she blends Japanese folklore with the Marvel Comics mythos for a new vision of the Marvel Universe. Continuing the story of Mariko Yashida, Demon Days: Rising Storm will also introduce Momoko's take on Storm and Thor.

Mariko's journey through the mysterious forest of Kirisaki Mountain has brought her face-to-face with strange and terrible creatures. But she's about to be tested like never before when she crosses paths with literal gods! You won't want to miss this electrifying showdown in the penultimate chapter of the DEMON DAYS SAGA!

Also arriving in December will be Demon Days: X-Men Creator's Cut, a special edition of the first Demon Days saga entry will be presented in black and white with a brand-new Peach Momoko cover. Demon Days: X-Men Creator's Cut#1 will also include layouts, pencils, character designs and unused art. Peach Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then Peach Momoko became the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. She is now exclusive to Marvel Comics but a few publishers who were working far enough ahead, or were delayed by the pandemic, still have covers of her to publish.

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 12/1

DEMON DAYS: X-MEN CREATORS CUT #1

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 12/8