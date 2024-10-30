Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Lucca Comics & Games, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: lucca, peach momoko

Peach Momoko Draws Bruno Barbieri at Lucca- Will There Be Food Fights?

Peach Momoko draws Bruno Barbieri at Lucca, for coasters, placemats and a peach beer, alongsuide a new graphic novel launch.

I do hope the crowds behave themselves this time. Comic book artist and writer Peach Momoko is at Lucca Comics & Games 2024 this year, either the largest or second largest comics art festival in Europe depending on who you talk to. But at Lucca, she is working with Foodmetti celebrating the career of the chef Bruno Barbieri.

Which means she has created this cartoon of the man.

Which has become a mural at Foodmetti in Piazza San Romano in Lucca, at the former Scuderie Ducali.

It is accompanied by a graphic novel Diabolik: Le Regole dell'Hotellerie, in which chef Bruno Barbieri meets Diabolik, written by Tito Faraci and drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Elia Bonetti, which will be distributed exclusively at Foodmetti during Lucca in a limited edition of 5000 copies.

It can be picked up for free for those who spend at least 20 euros in their Foodmetti Shop or choose the Foodmetti Menu at their osteria, will receive as a gift the special album

And Peach Momoko's cover has been printed coasters and placemats, all of which are currently being snaffled up by Peach Momoko fans. All very well behaved, though.

There will also be a Peach Momoko peach beer from Baladin featuring Bruno Barbieri that will debut on Friday at a panel at 5.30pm tomorrow.

And the creators of the Food Wars manga will be doing a cooking show with Chef Tomei moderated by Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski. Because, yes, Marvel Comics are here in force as well.

Jeph Loeb will also be debuting a Halloween-themed cocktail tomorrow, and Peach Momoko a peach liquor cocktail on Friday.

Bruno Barbieri is an Italian chef, restaurateur and television personality, with his 7 Michelin stars, making him one of the best-known chefs in Italy and the world. And deserving of graphic novel treatment at Lucca. Lucca Comics & Games is the annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, traditionally held at the end of October around All Saints' Day.

