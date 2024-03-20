Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: June 2024, peter milligan, Profane

Peter Milligan and Raül Fernandez's Profane From Boom Studios In June

Peter Milligan and Raül Fernandez have a new comic book series, Profane, coming from Boom Studios in June 2024.

Article Summary Peter Milligan and Raül Fernandez debut 'Profane' at Boom Studios in June 2024.

Profane weaves a mind-bending murder mystery within LA’s sunbaked streets.

Milligan brings noir and existential angst; Fernandez delivers original art.

'Profane' #1 hits comic shops on June 5th, promising twists and deep mystery.

Peter Milligan and Raül Fernandez have a new comic book series Profane coming from Boom Studios in June, a "mind-bending murder mystery that treads the precarious razor's edge between reality and fiction".

Will Profane is a seasoned private eye, and solving murders in the sunbaked streets of Los Angeles is his daily bread. But something is strange about his latest case. Every clue leads him back to a world famous crime novelist lying at the center of this mystery–and dangerous truths about Profane's own life.

"I'm excited by Profane, exploring as it does the twisty, noir atmosphere that I like, and with the weirdness and existential angst I like even more. A story like this needs the right artist and Raül Fernandez is not only a great artist but a truly perfect match," said writer Peter Milligan

"I never could have imagined I'd have the opportunity to create a new series with completely original characters, and with an extraordinary writer like Peter, whom I've admired for years, let alone a book like Profane," said artist Raül Fernandez. "So full of mystery, emotion, and twists you will never see coming!"

Profane #1 will be available in comic shops on the 5th of June, 2024.

Boom Studios was founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby in 2005 as a small Los Angeles business run out of a spare bedroom and/or a garage of Richie's apartment. Working with Dave Elliot, Keith Giffen and Mark Waid, they began with the Zombie Tales, followed by Hero Squared, both originally Atomeka titles. Since then the company has grown to the state that much of it was bought by Fox Studios, now Disney, and recent prominent projects include Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr, Something is Killing the Children, Lumberjanes, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Dune, Magic: The Gathering, The Expanse, and The Jim Henson Company properties with a first-look relationship with Netflix including the animated series Mech Cadets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!