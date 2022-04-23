Philip Bond's Eve Stranger Booms On eBay After BBC Studios Deal

The 2019 comic book Eve Stranger by David Barnett and Philip Bond, published by Shelly Bond at IDW as part of her Black Crown imprint, has been optioned by BBC Studios for television series development, with former IDW EIC Chris Ryall and current co-founder of Syzygy Publishing, will serve as its Executive Producer.

As a result of the news, sales of copies of the first issue of the comic book have been booming on eBay. The 1:10 variant cover has been selling for $20, and the standard cover has been selling for cover price, but hundreds of copies as collectors have been hoovering them up in anticipation of a TV show being made. The second they release a cast list, expect the value to rocket. But for now collectors are biding their time…

Eve Stranger is the story of the enigmatic Eve, who has unlimited funds, a jet-set lifestyle, and extraordinary abilities… as well as a growing suspicion that she's working for the bad guys. "Eve is a black-ops action hero capable of amazing feats but incapable of remembering last week. Every job, Eve wakes up with a new assignment and a bloodstream filled with nanobombs that can only be suppressed by the contents of a mind-erasing syringe… and after her misadventures with giant gorillas, extreme assassins, and other unsavoury types, she has found the perfect partner in BBC Studios, and so have we. I can't wait to see Eve's adventures come to life and engage viewers like they did readers" says Ryall.

Writer David Barnett added, "I could not think of better hands in which to put an adaptation of Eve Stranger than BBC Studios' Drama Production department. They totally get what Philip and I were doing with the Eve Stranger comics and I simply cannot wait to see how the high-octane thrills, quirky humour and sheer non-stop adventure is translated to television."

Philip Bond, series artist/co-creator and co-founder of publishing imprint OffRegister.Press said, "Eve Stranger was the most fun I'd had creating comics in years. David and I threw everything into the pages: the giant gorilla, the Goa party, the Orient Express, the gadgets, the clothes. If the cast and crew on an adaptation have as much fun making Eve as we did, and dress Eve in the right boots, it'll be a joy to watch."

Shelly Bond, Black Crown founder and Eve Stranger editor, added, "I came for the jet pack."

Matthew Bouch (Being Human, Da Vinci's Demons, The Witcher), who will produce for BBC Studios Drama Productions, said, "Eve Stranger is a mind-bending journey, a wild mix of complex characters and comic book verve, taking us on an action-adventure ride that dazzles even as it deepens in psychological richness. It is a key title in BBC Studios' push to create unique, bold stories for the international market'.

Veronica Gleeson (Sixteen, Lion, Berlin Syndrome) will adapt the comic, and said: 'Eve Stranger is hot, messy and heartfelt. I was immediately drawn to the anarchic energy and imaginative reach. What begins as a psychedelic genre lark finds compelling shape through characters with complex connections and compromised morality. It also features a large monkey. I am thrilled to be involved.'