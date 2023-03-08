Picking Up Thor's Hammer In Marvel Comics Today (Spoilers) Today's Nightcrawlers #2 envisions a combined Nightcrawler/Wolverine chimaera clone taking down Thor, by literally disarming him.

Today's Nightcrawlers #2, part of the Sins Of Sinister world set one hundred years into the future, warped into Mister Sinister's image, envisions a combined Nightcrawler/Wolverine chimaera clone taking down Thor, by literally disarming him. Though the Nightkin picking up Mjolnir to add to their arsenal, may be a little harder to accomplish.

Avengers #66, also out today, featuring Avengers past, present and future in a final battle against all the Mephistos, also presents a version of Thor less than able to engage in battle, as the Thor, God of Fists.

Thankfully there are Thor spinoffs of the future willing to step in and pick up the fight. It's hammer time.

Nightcrawlers #2 has a less obvious solution. With a Sinister-born chimaera, a combination of Nightcrawler and Lost, Lost-In-Shadow who has the ability to manipulate the forces of gravity, in and around herself. And the hammer of Thor.

So no one has to lift anything and, in happier times, means she would have a fine career carrying grand pianos up and down staircases rather than spinning Mjolnir in a figure of eight. Less likely to get a cheer from an Avenegrs Endgame audience though.

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230775

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Leinil Yu

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN… WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #66

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220848

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 8 – THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

In the dark heart of all that is, the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus. In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99