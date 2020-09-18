Picture Of Everything Else in Vault Comics December 2020 Solicits

We first mentioned this comic a year ago, at a comic convention, back when we had those still. A new comic book series by Dan Watters and Kishore Mohan about the man who painted the painting in The Picture Of Dorian Grey. And the remarkable realisation that no one had told that story. Picture Of Everything Else will be published in Vault Comics in December, Watters's second debut of that month. Here's everything else that Vault Comics has lined up for the month.

PICTURE OF EVERYTHING ELSE #1 CVR A MOHAN

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Kishore Mohan

As the 20th century dawns, art promises to change the world…and steep it in blood. A rash of impossible killings sweep through Paris, tearing the rich and beautiful apart in their beds. When two art thieves stumble upon the portraits of the victims damaged in the exact same manner they died, it appears the man who once painted the immortal portrait of Dorian Gray has returned-with darker plans for future works. From the minds of Dan Watters (Coffin Bound, Lucifer, Deep Roots) and Kishore Mohan comes a haunting balance of depravity and beauty.

DARK INTERLUDE #2 CVR A KRISTANTINA (MR)

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Ariela Kristantina

What happens in Issue #2? The plot continues. What else should I say? Why has my "publisher" asked me to pen the marketing copy for my own brilliance when there are perfectly good copywriters who… [Message truncated at the request of Vault Comics]

DEVILS RED BRIDE #3 CVR A BIVENS (MR)

(W) Sebastian Girner (A/CA) John Bivens

Barely surviving the onslaught of the dread ninja, the battered party of Ronin take refuge in an old mountain temple. As Ketsuko learns more about Fubei's past, she ponders her own bloody choices. But the temple is not as abandoned as it seemed, and Ketsuko is not the only one who struck a deal with a devil…

ENGINEWARD #6 CVR A EISMA

(W) George Mann (A/CA) Joe Eisma

Still reeling from their battle with Gemini, Joss, Ichabod, and the others finally arrive at their destination, a partially intact fragment of the ancient Arc ship, where they uncover explosive revelations. Meanwhile, Virgo's conspiracy continues, and Marl returns to the shanty town to discover it's now under the terrifying rule of Sagittarius.

GIGA #3 CVR A LE

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) John Le

Evan's oldest friend returns to find the prosthetics she once built transformed into her doppelganger. Mason and the Order of The Red Relay investigate an elephant graveyard of towering Giga remains.

HEAVY #4 CVR A DONOVAN

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

You know that feeling when a multiversal army attacks you on the front lawn of the White House and forces you to decide whether or not to nuke an entire dimension? No? Never happened to you? Well, it's happening to Bill in Heavy #4. To be honest, though, we really just want to know if Bill and his life-long-arch-nemesis-turned-partner, Slim, resolve their sexual tension…or just end up shooting each other in the face with bazookas.

WASTED SPACE #18 (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

Lucky 18! Billy learns that his purpose on Earth might be a little different than what he imagined, and Molly and Dust dig deeper into who's behind all this madness.

BLEED THEM DRY #6 CVR A RUAN

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Dike Ruan

The gloves are off, the pieces are set, and the sun…is rising. It's the final fight. Captain Black, backed up by an entire nation of police, versus Toyo, an ancient ninja vampire, backed up by Harper Halloway, a disgraced former detective. The only way out is the final death.

HEIST OR HOW TO STEAL A PLANET TP VOL 01

(W) Paul Tobin (A/CA) Arjuna Susini

Welcome to planet Heist! It's the cutthroat capital of the entire Nehring System, home to billions of the worst men and women in the galaxy. The Pan-Galactic government has no idea what to do with the planet, but conman Glane Breld and his band of thieves know exactly what to do with Heist-they're going to steal it. It's Ocean's Eleven in space, brought to you by writer Paul Tobin (Colder and Bandette) and Arjuna Susini (The Replacer)-the only minds crazy enough to steal an entire world.

SHADOW SERVICE #5 CVR A HOWELL

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Corin Howell

Gina's spent her whole witch-life searching for answers and a family to replace the one she lost. As her first spy mission for MI666 comes to a head, she is faced with a brutal choice between the two that may have dire supernatural consequences for all of England. Lines are drawn, alliances broken, and the face of her enemy is finally revealed.

RESONANT #6 (MR)

(W) David Andry (A/CA) Skylar Patridge

Paxton, Claire, and Miki enact their plan to escape Honcho's island, but they won't get away without a fight! The arrival of Preacher, Maw, and their followers interrupts Ty's new life with the Congregation, while Bec struggles to protect the family homestead from other hungry visitors.

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE #5 CVR A CAMPBELL

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Dev Pramanik, Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

Once a trusted and loyal enforcer for the Camarilla, Cecily Bain finds herself the target of a BLOOD HUNT. Now every vampire in the Twin Cities has license to destroy her on sight. Cecily's spent her entire unlife preparing for just such a moment of survival of the fittest, but now she's dragging along an inexperienced vampire fledgling. As the snow begins to fall, it's kill…or let an innocent newbie get you killed.

AUTUMNAL #4 CVR A SHEHAN

(W) Daniel Kraus (A/CA) Chris Shehan

After Kat learns of an old tragedy that brought Comfort Notch to its knees, the bitter, burn-scarred Carol Ravintzky finally tells the tale of the terrible death of Clementine Biddle.

I WALK WITH MONSTERS #2 CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)

(W) Paul Cornell (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

The horrors of Jacey's past are unpacked as she and David walk into the lion's den. And what exactly is this monstrous form that David can assume?

