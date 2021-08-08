What is DCDKOS? Tom Taylor Teases Secret Comic Book Dream Project

Superstar writer Tom Taylor has done it again! And by it, we mean provided Bleeding Cool with the means to create a clickbait article out a single tweet. Taylor took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that a (presumably DC) dream project, worked on for two years in secret, is near fruition, with an announcement imminent this week.

I've been working on a comic in secret with a dream artist… for over two years.

I am as excited for this as anything I've ever been a part of.

This coming week, you'll find out why. #DCDKOS — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) August 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The only clue? The hashtag, DCDKOS. With DC, presumably, standing for DC Comics. And DK? Well, the most obvious thing is Dark Knight. Though when something is too obvious, it's more likely to be a red herring, like communism. Especially when Taylor is currently the writer of Batman: Detective with artist Andy Kubert, a comic that was originally announced as Batman: Dark Knight, before DC changed it.

And OS? Who knows? All we do know is that Taylor has denied it's a sequel to DCeased.

And that DC Editor Ben Abernathy agrees it's a dream project. Or a DREAM project, to be more precise. Hmmm… something Sandman related?

Or maybe it takes place in a dream. We'll find out soon enough. But based on Taylor's modus operandi, probably not before Taylor teases the crap out of us with more cryptic tweets.

Fun for who, though? Well, we may get another few clickbait articles out of it, so fun for us for sure.

Just putting this out there though: Dark Knight of Steel? Stay tuned!